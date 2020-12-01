Police Blotter | 11-25-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 18

Jazilyn Ramirez, 29, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested about 10:45 p.m. on an in-state warrant and for speeding on Route 3 at Frontage Road.

Nov. 20

Dana R. Nortin, 36, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. on Palmer Road at Route 3 for an in-state warrant.

Nov. 21

Jacqueline L. Grant-Ivy, 49, of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful transportation of cannabis and no insurance on North Main Street at Monroe Street.

Christopher J. Snedecker, 34, of Columbia, was arrested for battery.

Nov. 23

Police attempted to stop a motorcycle that was speeding, driving on the shoulder and doing wheelies on Route 3 south through Columbia about 4 p.m. The pursuit was terminated, and the motorcycle was last seen traveling toward Millstadt on Route 158.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 17

Dennis A. Childers, 50, of Baldwin, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine stemming from a June 2 incident.

Nov. 18

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 4 p.m. to a rollover crash in the area of Trout Camp Road at Deer Hill Road. No injuries were being reported as a result of the crash. The vehicle was 30 feet off the roadway down in a sinkhole.

Nov. 19

Emergency personnel responded about 1:40 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage on Route 3 at Hanover Road between Waterloo and Columbia. The two vehicles were a black sedan and a Chevrolet truck hauling a trailer. Injuries were believed to be minor.

Nov. 21

Emergency personnel responded about 2:15 p.m. to a pickup truck that crashed off the roadway on Route 156 just east of Waterloo. Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. There was no immediate word on extent of possible injuries.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Nov. 19

Multiple fire departments responded about noon to a combine on fire that spread to a bean field in the 3000 block of Clover Leaf School Road off Route 163 north of Millstadt. The Millstadt, Cahokia, Camp Jackson and Columbia fire departments responded to the incident. Columbia sent its brush truck to the scene.

Nov. 20

A motorcycle struck a large deer in the roadway in the 5200 block of Floraville Road south of Millstadt about 4:40 p.m. Police said the driver of the 2005 BMW motorcycle, Richard D. Westcott, 64, of Millstadt, was traveling south on Floraville Road when a deer entered the roadway moving east to west into the pathway of Westcott, who struck the deer. The motorcycle ended up on its side about 75 feet south of the collision on the northbound side of the road. There was major damage to the motorcycle and the driver reported pain. He was transported to Saint Louis University Hospital by Millstadt EMS.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 15

The theft of a jar containing about $100 in change from the bedroom of a home in the 500 block of South Market Street is under investigation.

Nov. 19

Police have received multiple reports of false unemployment claims being sent to residents through the mail in an apparent scam. The recipients report that a debit card is included with the letter.

Nov. 20

Robert D. Beatty, 30, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and improper turn signal in the 100 block of South Main Street about 11:30 p.m.

Nov. 21

Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Library Street. An unknown vehicle struck a new Ford Mustang, causing damage.

Police are looking into the report of a lost or stolen purse from a customer’s cart inside Walmart.

Nov. 22

A hunting accident in the 800 block of Ridge Road about 9:15 a.m. resulted in a sliding glass door of a home being shot out. No one was injured in the accident, and the hunter agreed to pay for all damages.

Brian Zieger, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI shortly after 10:30 p.m. following a domestic incident in the 100 block of Lincoln Drive.