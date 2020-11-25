Police Blotter | 11-18-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 2

Christopher S.M. Altnether, 22, of Columbia, was charged with residential burglary in connection with an Aug. 2 incident on Bradington Place.

Nov. 5

Devin Bean, 20, of East St. Louis, was cited for possession of cannabis.

Nov. 11

Rodney McLean, 38, of Dupo, was charged with failure to notify of damage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Nov. 12

James M. Reeder, 26, and Britney K. Dever, 26, both of Cahokia, were each charged with obstructing a peace officer at the intersection of Valmeyer Road at Columbia Center.

Nov. 13

Ivan F. Jones, 49, of Red Bud, was arrested on an in-state warrant and cited for speeding on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Nov. 16

Columbia police are investigating after tires were found slashed on 16 vehicles outside Quality Collision Towing, 156 Southwoods Center. The incident occurred about 6 a.m. An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit is assisting with the investigation. “We have a really good lead,” Columbia Deputy Chief of Police Jason Donjon said. Another vehicle in the 200 block of West Kunz Street was also found to have its tires slashed.

Illinois State Police

Nov. 14

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash with one minor injury reported about 1:10 p.m. on I-255 eastbound under the Fish Lake overpass. Both vehicles were off the roadway. One male reported neck and back pain as a result of the crash. Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia EMS and Columbia Fire Department.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 2

Troy F. Carlton, 45, of Collinsville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from a March 2019 incident.

Teresa A. Klag, 41, of Fenton, Mo., was charged with burglary and criminal trespass to property stemming from a July 24 incident in the 4400 block of G Road during which a parked truck was unlawfully entered.

Richard L. Key, 39, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from a May 17 incident.

Nov. 3

Bryan S. Butler, 29, of Cahokia, was charged with domestic battery stemming from a July 29 incident in the 4500 block of EE Road.

Nov. 12

Mason R. Gerke, 25, of Temecula, Calif., was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on LL Road after a deputy checking on a broken-down truck driven by Gerke discovered loaded firearms inside.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 16

Alexis Ann Mallery, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft, criminal trespass to property and resisting arrest at Walmart. She is alleged to have taken 10 cans of air duster from the store shortly after 7 a.m.