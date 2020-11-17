Police Blotter | 11-11-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 4

An attempted burglary was reported about 11 p.m. at the work site next to 11 South. A resident who lives near the work site heard the sounds of sawing or metal grinding and alerted police. The suspect or suspects attempted to steal a box of tools but were unsuccessful. Burglary tools were found at the scene.

Nov. 6

Shawn R. Murphey, 38, of Wood River, was arrested for DUI and driving while license revoked on I-255 southbound.

Nov. 8

Julia L. Conner, 51, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI in the 900 block of Meadowview Lane.

Dupo Police

Nov. 5

A report of vehicular hijacking in the 400 block of Emma Avenue is under investigation. A woman reported about 7:15 p.m. that her ex-boyfriend stole money and keys to her blue 2002 Hyundai Accent from her purse. He drove away in the car, traveling south and west on I-255 to St. Louis. The ex-boyfriend said he had a knife on him at the time of the incident, but did not display it.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 23

A tree was damaged at the village park near the volleyball courts. The tree had only been planted a few weeks prior and is valued at a couple of hundred dollars.

Oct. 24

Glenda I. Bojoras, 56, of Millstadt, was arrested about 11:30 p.m. for DUI, resisting a peace officer and failure to signal at South Monroe and West Adams streets.

Oct. 26

Good Samaritans were traveling on Mueller Lane about 8 p.m. when they observed a female walking down the road. They noted the female looked distress and stopped to help. They learned she was a victim of domestic violence and transported her to the police station. A suspect was taken into custody the following day. Jacob A. Brewer, 34, of Millstadt, was charged with aggravated battery (strangulation).

Oct. 31

A report of criminal damage in the 100 block of West Laurel Street is under investigation. A resident discovered someone had put several gallons of water in the gas tank of his pickup truck.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 17

Lisa R. Doss, 38, of Pacific, Mo., was arraigned on charges of burglary and identity theft stemming from the Feb. 21, 2019 smash-and-grab theft of a purse from a vehicle in the YMCA parking lot, then making purchases charged to the victim’s bank account.

Oct. 13

Nicholas R. Kuhn, 29, of Troy, was charged with aggravated battery (strangulation).

Nov. 6-8

Deputies assisted in responding to multiple field fires. The Valmeyer and Maeystown fire departments responded about 3 p.m. Nov. 6 to a field of corn stubble on fire in the area of 4963 Baum Road. The Valmeyer and Waterloo fire departments responded Nov. 7 and 8 to a brush fire that caught part of the bluff on fire in the 7600 block of D Road.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 6

Matthew A. Nobbe, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI shortly after 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street at First Street.

Craig R. Knobloch, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 500 block of South Market Street on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant on charges of felony driving while license revoked, aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

Nov. 7

William K. Zeisset, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Main Street for DUI and disobeying a stop sign.

Nov. 8

Justin P. Batson, 32, of Granite City, was arrested about 12:30 a.m. on Route 3 at Marketplace Drive for DUI and improper lane usage.