Police Blotter | 2-24-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 16

Christopher K. Parker, 30, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 600 block of Columbia Avenue.

Feb. 18

Michael P. Bryan, 33, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. on an in-state warrant and cited for disregarding a stop sign.

Samuel L. Woodcock, 33, of rural Millstadt, was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. for DUI at Top Shooters Bar & Grill, 531 Old Route 3.

Kayla R. Steinmetz, 27, of Columbia, was charged with felony forgery stemming from a September 2020 incident during which a check in the amount of $6,916.28 was written from the account of Medwin Primary Care.

Feb. 20

Tabitha L. Cathcart, 38, of Walsh, was arrested on an in-state warrant and multiple fugitive from justice out-of-state warrants on I-255 southbound.

Feb. 21

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., a Columbia police officer attempted to stop a black 2009 Kia sedan with Missouri plates on Route 3 near Veterans Parkway. The vehicle sped away at about 100 miles per hour toward I-255 continuing westbound toward Missouri. A brief pursuit was terminated after the vehicle crossed the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Missouri. A long gun was observed by the officer in the back seat of the vehicle, which was driven by a white male.

Feb. 22

Dawon D. Bigham, 32, Columbus, Ohio, was charged with burglary stemming from an April 11, 2018 incident at Walgreens in Columbia.

East Carondelet

Feb. 17

Martin J. Morrison, 42, of Cahokia, was arrested on warrants for felony aggravated fleeing or eluding police.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 6

Police took a burglary report at Millstadt Laundry Mat, 200 W. Mill Street. Forced entry was discovered into the change machine, with a large amount of change stolen.

Feb. 12

Shortly after 10 a.m., police pursued a vehicle that illegally passed a semi-marked squad car and another car while traveling east on Route 158 at Beil Road. The speed of the pursuit was lower than the posted speed limit. The officer followed the vehicle to an address on Union Avenue. The driver of the vehicle failed to comply with the officer’s verbal commands and fled on foot. The driver was located and detained a few blocks away by Belleville police. Cody A. Seats, 34, of Belleville, was charged with fleeing and eluding and attempting to elude police.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 3

Dakota L. Medford, 25, of East Carondelet, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Feb. 18

Brandy D. Meek, 37, of Columbia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from an August 2020 incident.

Shireen Whitford, 31, of Dupo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from a June 2020 incident.

Feb. 22

Brian L. Morrissett, 49, of Hecker, was arrested for domestic battery.

Feb. 23

The death of a 65-year-old man found deceased at a residence on Woodson Drive is under investigation. An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted in processing evidence collected in the. Initial findings indicate there was no foul play involved in the death.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 16

Jeffrey Finch, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery on Front Street.

Feb. 17

Bart Ogilvie, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for battery and Bill Jakob, 49, of Columbia, was issued a city ordinance violation for public fighting in the area of Route 3 at North Market Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 18

Dalton J. Hoff, 28, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (LSD) stemming from an April 2020 incident.

Sean D. Williams, 33, of Nashville, Tenn., was charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from an August 2020 incident.

Feb. 23

Wendy M. Crossen, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery.