Police Blotter | 3-3-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 22

Dalton Hoff, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Feb. 26

Derrick Rozycke, 24, of Freeburg, was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. for DUI and failure to signal on I-255.

Feb. 28

Police are investigating after three vehicles were unlawfully entered in the 1300 block of North Glenwood Drive. All of the vehicles were unlocked, police said. Change and other items were reported stolen. Police believe the incidents took place about 3 a.m., as one victim reported hearing a car alarm sounding about that time.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 26

Shortly before 6:50 p.m., Millstadt police, Millstadt Fire Department and Millstadt EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of South Jefferson Street in which a van went off the roadway, striking a power pole. The driver, William A. Ries, 60 of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 23

The death of a 65-year-old man found deceased in his residence remains under investigation. Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said his office was contacted to conduct a death investigation in the 2800 Block of Woodson Drive, located south of Columbia off Bluff Road. The deceased was identified as Scott B. Meyer, 65, of Columbia. “Cause and manner are pending toxicology and tissue samples,” Hill said. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department are assisting the coroner’s office in the investigation. Police said their initial finding is there was no foul play involved in the death.

Feb. 24

Max L. Beare, 27, of Ellis Grove, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and controlled substance trafficking. Both are Class 1 felonies. The drug involved in the controlled substance charge was fentanyl, according to court information.

Feb. 25

James A. Huff, 56, of Waterloo, was charged with felony driving while license revoked stemming from a Feb. 3 traffic stop on Route 3 at FF Road. Court information states that Huff’s vehicle was not equipped with a Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device as was required.

March 1

A man was apprehended in Dupo after the vehicle he was driving fled from a traffic stop attempt on I-255 northbound in Columbia shortly after 11:20 a.m. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop a gray Hyundai Elantra with Maine license plates on I-255, but the vehicle sped away at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network alert was broadcast to neighboring agencies, after which Dupo police reported seeing the vehicle traveling south on Main Street in their town from Route 3 toward Lime Street. The suspect, a black male wearing a gray hoodie, was observed bailing from the vehicle in the area of the Dollar General in Dupo, and was taken into custody near that location shortly before 11:40 a.m. Dupo Police Department Sgt. Mike Sullivan said the vehicle was a rental and that a large amount of narcotics were discovered inside. The case has been turned over to the MCSD for investigation.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 26

Trevor S. Pogue, 36, of Percy, was charged with possession of cannabis (500 to 2,000 grams) and possession of cannabis production/manufacturing equipment (butane gas cannisters) stemming from a July 2, 2020 incident. Pogue is eligible for an extended prison sentenced on both counts due to a prior felony conviction in Madison County.

March 1

Giovanni L. Paraham, 47, of Pulaski, Ark., was arrested shortly after 7 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) on Route 3 near South Market Street.