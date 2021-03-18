Police Blotter | 3-10-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 26

James E. Jones, 22, of Cahokia, was arrested on in-state warrants and for driving while license suspended and suspended registration on I-255 southbound.

March 3

Jorge Ortega, 40, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 300 block of N. St. Paul Street.

Illinois State Police

March 7

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound I-255 just east of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge at 8:30 p.m. A silver 2020 Chevrolet driven by Michael P. Bryan, 33, of St. Louis, rear-ended a red 2011 Honda sedan driven by William J. Duffin, 53, of Waterloo. Both vehicles were traveling east on I-255. As a result of the collision, the Honda rolled over before coming to rest in the center lane. Duffin did not require medical transport. Bryan, who was arrested for DUI, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 24

Emergency personnel responded to the report of a crash on LL Road near Route 159 shortly after 10:45 p.m., after a vehicle went off the road and got stuck in a muddy cornfield. Tracy Sharp, 61, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI.

Nathan P. Pegg, 32, of Red Bud, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and controlled substance trafficking (fentanyl).

Feb. 27

Ricky Panchot, 45, of Granite City was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for harassment through electronic communications (threatening to kill).

March 1

Ronald R. Goodnick, 58, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 at J Road.

March 3

John M. Sabo Jr., 47, of Renault, was charged with felony criminal damage to property following a Feb. 11 incident in the 5000 block of South Fork Road during which a TV, a screen door and front and rear windshields, rear window and headlight of a vehicle were all damaged.

March 7

William C. Bishop, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing/eluding police along with multiple warrants after leading local police on a pursuit that began in Waterloo and ended in Columbia at 1 p.m. It started as a report of reckless driving on Route 3 southbound at Hanover Road. The vehicle, a 2017 Ford Explorer reported stolen out of Missouri, continued south and Waterloo police located it near Mobil On the Run, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3. Waterloo police initiated a pursuit that continued south but then went north as the vehicle took the roundabout on Route 156. The pursuit was continued by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department north on Route 3. Columbia police assisted in the incident, with stop sticks placed on Route 3 at Carl Street. At least one tire on the suspect vehicle was punctured as a result of the stop sticks. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in the area of Quarry Road at Route 3 in Columbia, with one person taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in a nighttime rollover crash on Old Red Bud Road just south of Fortman Lane involving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robert London, 52, of Waterloo.

St. Clair County Sheriff

March 9

Deputies respondedto the 4500 block of Orlet Road about 6:20 a.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle and person in the area. Dispatchers advised that a silver Kia was suspected to be the same vehicle that evaded a Randolph County pursuit the night before. The Millstadt and Smithton police departments responded to assist in locating an individual who had been seen on a nearby property owner’s video surveillance traveling on foot. Shortly thereafter, a responding Illinois State Police trooper reported chasing the subject on foot and apprehending him in a wooded area near residences in the 5000 block of Floraville Road. The man was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on warrants out of Washington County and was also a non-compliant sex offender for failing to register.

Waterloo Police

March 6

Two men were arrested following a theft at Walmart at about 8 p.m. One man exited Walmart with items stolen from the store, with an older silver minivan driven by another man attempting to meet up with him at Mobil On the Run, located at 1000 N. Illinois Route 3. Waterloo police quickly caught up with both men in the gas station parking lot. Kendrick Rosedale, 43, of Cahokia, was arrested for retail theft. Charles Haney, 50, of Wood River, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

March 7

Yonghui Chen, 43, of Highland, was arrested for domestic battery and interference with the reporting of domestic violence.