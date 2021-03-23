Police Blotter | 3-17-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 10

Ryan Corbin, 39, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Columbia police were on the lookout for a dark-colored SUV with temporary tags and a busted right side headlight area after a man stole cigarettes from behind the counter at Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard, at about 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Route 3.

March 15

A white 2008 Dodge Charger with two black males and a black female as occupants evaded a stop attempt by a Columbia police officer on I-255 northbound about 9 p.m. The car pulled over for a traffic violation, police said, and the driver identified himself but the vehicle took off after the officer asked for the name of the front seat passenger. The car continued north on I-255. A short time later, a Cahokia police officer stopped the vehicle and the two passengers fled on foot. The driver, Jalen Lewis, 19, of East St. Louis, remained on scene and was taken into custody. Charges of fleeing and eluding are pending.

Carl Willyard, 39, of Cahokia, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while license suspended and no insurance after running from a traffic stop on Admiral Trost Drive near Hampton Inn shortly before 11 p.m. He was apprehended behind the hotel about 2:30 a.m.

March 16

Emergency personnel responded to a mobile home lot in the 500 block of South Main Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. for an unresponsive 50-year-old woman due to a drug overdose. Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose, was administered to the woman and she was revived.

Illinois State Police

March 9

A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Terry Getz, 41, of Dupo, was traveling east in the middle lane on I-64 at milepost 5.2 in Washington Park when the truck struck and crossed over the center median cables. Getz’s truck collided head-on with a westbound 2006 Toyota Avalon, with a 2019 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer and a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander subsequently striking the Avalon in the westbound lanes. The driver of the Avalon, a 23-year-old Chicago woman, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the Outlander, a man and woman from Belleville, were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. Getz refused medical attention at the scene, police said, as did the driver of the semi truck.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 7

James Murray, 62, of Fairview Heights, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. for DUI on Bluff Road at Harris Road.

March 8

Glen E. Brown, 44, of Coulterville, was arrested for driving while license revoked (sixth offense).

Ryan P. Demond, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony threatening a public official after allegedly making a verbal threat to a police officer.

March 12

Deborah J. Kinstler, 59, of Red Bud, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

March 13

Lisa A. Brown, 42, of Dupo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Waterloo Police

March 5

A 17-year-old Waterloo male was issued a city ordinance violation for public urination at 401 Janice Drive.

March 6

Hayden D. Baum, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for battery and criminal trespassing shortly before 1 a.m. at 141 S. Main Street.

Scott M. Faust, 33, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage at about 1:20 a.m. on Route 3 at GG Road.

March 10

Richard J. Breadner, 59, of St. Louis, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Missouri at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.