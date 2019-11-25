Police Blotter|11/20/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 11

Tricia M. Mosbacher, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in the 1000 block of Centerville Road.

Nov. 15

John P. Caragher, 58, of Bruce, S.D., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), driving while license suspended, failure to signal and no insurance on Palmer Road at Southport Drive.

Nov. 17

A Columbia man was charged with a felony after he drove away from a traffic stop. At about 8:15 p.m., a Columbia police officer attempted to pull over a white Mercedes on South Main Street near Centerville Road for a traffic violation. The vehicle stopped near the entrance to Oerter Park at Route 3 and Gall Road, after which the officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle on suspicion of DUI. The driver, Mark Frierdich, 61, of Columbia, refused this command and drove away from the officer, police said. The vehicle was located a short time later at Frierdich’s residence in the 400 block of Burroughs Road, but police were unable to make contact with Frierdich. He came to the Columbia police station the next morning and was charged with felony obstructing justice, fleeing and eluding police, improper lane usage and improper use of registration.

Zachary L. Shaw, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and failure to signal at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street.

Dean L. Evans Jr., 26, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage on Route 3 northbound at Palmer Road.

Nov. 18

Tara D. Seidel, 39, of St. Louis, was arrested for felony DUI (third offense), driving while license revoked, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Route 3 northbound at Veterans Parkway.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 14

The theft of a yellow rolling tool box from the bed of a pickup truck in the parking lot of Millstadt Market Place between 12:30-1:15 p.m. is under investigation.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 13

A resident of Lake Side Drive reported fraud in the amount of $4,200 stemming from an scam email regarding an Amazon Prime account requesting Dollar General gift cards.

Nov. 14

Sarah Walla, 19, of Columbia, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Nov. 17

Deputies responded along with Monroe County EMS about 10 a.m. to the 5200 block of Kaskaskia Road after a man reported that a 2-year-old may have had access to a lipstick container with a small bag of methamphetamine inside. Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said the incident in question took place the night before as part of a domestic dispute and the young child did not come in physical contact with the meth. “(There was) no confession as to who it belongs to,” Rohlfing said. “Circumstances were questionable at best.” Police are investigating the incident and the Department of Children and Family Services was contacted.

Nov. 18

Dylan Michael, 26, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) in connection with a June 27 incident.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 1

Michael Anderson Jr., 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Country Club Lane at Rogers Street.

Nov. 10

Charles Prince, 18, and Kevin Haley, 23, both of Waterloo, were each cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on Illinois Avenue at Route 3.

Nov. 16

Brittni Belcher, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on North Moore Street at Veterans Drive.

Nov. 17

Several residents reported a loud boom heard in the vicinity of the Waterloo VFW about 8:45 p.m. Police looked into the report but were unable to determine a cause. A similar noise was heard by residents in the same area of town on Nov. 2.