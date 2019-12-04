Police Blotter | 11/27/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 20

Renee L. Yates, 41, of Lebanon, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 21

Christopher A. Morrison, 36, of Swanwick, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for possession of weapon by a felon on Valmeyer Road at Columbia Centre.

Nov. 22

Vincent M. Harding, 30, of Cuba, Ill., was arrested at 2:30 a.m. for DUI and driving in the wrong lane on Ramsey Road at DD Road.

Joshua K. Henson, 30, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested for DUI (combination), DUI (alcohol) and unlawful use of handicapped parking at McDonald’s, 300 Columbia Centre.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 20

Jesse L. Hamby, 37, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Nov. 21

Christa N. Riley, 40, of Dupo, was charged with felony stalking. Court information alleges that she sent threats to another person via electronic communications multiple times.

Nov. 22

Cody Rhodes, 32, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Nov. 23

Peggy Ries, 70, of Waterloo, was cited for Scott’s Law (failure to yield one lane for emergency vehicle) on Route 3 at Allan Street.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 21

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound at GG Road about 3 p.m. Southbound Route 3 traffic was temporarily shut down in the area of the crash. The vehicles involved were a silver Jeep SUV and a blue Ford sedan. No medical transport was required.

Nov. 24

Austin Silva, 26, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested for DUI and driving in the wrong lane on North Market Street at First Street.