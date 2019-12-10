Police Blotter | 12/4/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 25

Kayla N. Tolbert, 19, of Herrin, was arrested on a Williamson County warrant at 107 S. Riebeling Street.

Nov. 30

Quintana R. Willis, 30, of Florissant, Mo., was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on I-255 northbound.

Nathan W. Haberl, 29, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at Washy’s Pub, 210 S. Main Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 25

A 16-year-old Waterloo male was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on South Market Street at East Fourth Street in Waterloo.

Nov. 26

Khylishia Broaden, 29, of Caseyville, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at FF Road.

Nov. 29

William Adams, 44, of Freeburg, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Dec. 1

Roland Gardner, 34, of Missouri, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

Hengyi Lin, 21, of Waterloo, was cited for Scott’s Law (failure to yield one lane for emergency vehicle) on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway in Columbia.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 21

Robert Dyson, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for theft after allegedly stealing Adderall pills from a co-worker’s purse at KFC/Taco Bell, 918 N. Market Street.

Nov. 27

Rebekkah McMahan, 33, of Marthasville, Mo., was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at South Market Street.

Dec. 2

Stanley Wallach, 46, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage following a 1 a.m. traffic stop.

Melanie Fisher, 45, of Tamaroa, was arrested for felony retail theft (over $300) from Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

Ricky Muertz, 56, of Robertsville, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from a June 23 incident.