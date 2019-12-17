Police Blotter | 12-11-19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 7

Justin A. Widel, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested on an in-state warrant for no insurance on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 5

Renee K. Chomicki, 20, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant in the 200 block of North Jefferson Street.

Nov. 27

At 1:26 a.m., police received a suspicious person report on West Van Buren Street. The caller stated two black males were using flashlights to look in vehicles. The officer responded to the area but was unable to locate anyone. Later that day, police took a report of a burglary to vehicle on West Adams Street. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Nov. 28

Shortly before 11 p.m., police were dispatched to an address on Regency Place for a disturbance in progress. Following an investigation, Brian M. Whitelaw, 38, of Millstadt, was charged with aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) and domestic battery. His bond was set at $30,000.

Dec. 6

The report of a burglary to a storage unit at Millstadt Storage on South Mulberry Street is under investigation. The incident occurred sometime between Nov. 26 and Dec. 6.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 1

A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 11:35 a.m. on Kaskaskia Road at KK Road. A 2011 Buick LeSabre driven by Amanda Lechner, 22, of Renault, lost control while traveling south on Kaskaskia Road and veered into the northbound lanes and collided with a 2009 Ford Edge driven by David K. Dudley, 38, of Waterloo, which was turning left onto KK Road. The Buick also struck a tree in the yard at 5714 Kaskaskia Road. Two young passengers in Dudley’s vehicle, ages 9 and 7, were transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries.

Dec. 3

Michael Bunetic, 24, of Columbia, was charged with no insurance, driving while license suspended and failure to report a crash involving property damage in the 8800 block of Summer Road. Four mailboxes were damaged in the crash.

Dec. 4

Kenneth P. Jones, 44, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant on Bluff Road at Kidd Lake Road.

Dec. 5

Kristen Kohne, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Dec. 6

Lucas Hartmann, 23, of Red Bud, was cited for obstructing identification and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at Frontage Road. David McBride, 21, of Red Bud, was also cited for illegal transportation of alcohol.

Dec. 8

Brad Besher, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of an electronic communications device on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 4

A juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation for underage nicotine use at Waterloo High School.

Dec. 6

Two juveniles were issued city ordinance violations for underage nicotine use at Mobil On the Run, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3.

Dec. 7

Officers were called to the Waterloo VFW, 406 Veterans Drive, about 9:30 p.m. for what was reported as a disturbance during an Independent Hardcore Wrestling “Requiem of Violence” event. No arrests were made. Monroe County EMS was also requested due to one of the wrestlers sustaining lacerations on his back after being struck with a fluorescent light bulb as part of the performance. He refused medical treatment on scene.