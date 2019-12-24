Police Blotter | 12/18/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 16

Police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to a snow-related crash involving a semi and a Honda CRV with injury on I-255 southbound near the Route 3 exit shortly after 2:15 p.m. Injuries were believed to be minor.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 7

A Red Bud woman was charged with felony exploitation of the elderly following incidents that took place between October 2018 and October 2019. Court information states that 61-year-old Deborah M. Berg-Gash, while in a position of trust and confidence with a female victim over the age of 80 – that being a legal or fiduciary relationship – knowingly and by deception obtained control of the victim’s bank accounts having a value of more than $5,000 but less than $100,000.

Dec. 10

Alexandria Ingram, 23, was arrested on St. Clair and Jersey county warrants on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive in Columbia.

Dec. 13

Logan S. Goff, 25, of Columbia, was a cited for illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding on I-255 at Route 3 in Columbia.

Dec. 14

Katrina Canada, 30, of House Springs, Mo., was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries sustained when the vehicle she was driving swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and crashed in the area of 1909 G Road at about 2:45 a.m.

Dec. 15

Samantha Ahrens, 27, of Valmeyer, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for injuries sustained when her 2016 Kia Optima crashed in the ice and snow about 11:45 p.m. on Bluff Road near HH Road.

Dec. 16

Deputies assisted the Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS about 1 p.m. with a snowy injury crash in the area of 6600 Deer Hill Road. Injuries were minor.

Deputies assisted the Red Bud Fire Department in responding about 3:40 p.m. to assist a driver who was stuck in their vehicle after sliding off the roadway and up against a tree on J Road due to snow.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 6

Three were cited for unlawful sales of alcohol to minors during an operation conducted by Waterloo police. Hannah Vernier, 21, of Waterloo, was cited as an employee of Applebee’s, 923 N. Illinois Route 3. Matthew Khoury, 18, of Valmeyer, was cited as an employee of Schnucks, 150 Waterloo Commons Drive. A 17-year-old male from Waterloo was cited as an employee of Imo’s, 654 N. Market Street.

Dec. 6

Kenneth Huebner, 29, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of Mobile Street.

Dec. 10

Two juveniles were issued city ordinance violations for possession of an e-cigarette at Waterloo High School.

Dec. 13

Eric Heins, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation and improper lane usage on North Market Street at Route 3.

Dec. 14

Jeffery Price Jr., 29, of Dupo, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant.

Charles Dickerson II, 29, of Waterloo, was arrested on a warrant stemming from a violation of city zoning code.