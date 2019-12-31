Police Blotter | 12/25/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 20

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia police assisted Columbia EMS about 10:25 a.m. with a report of an unconscious 39-year-old female not breathing inside a residence in the 2600 block of Brookfield Court. Narcan, an opioid antagonist, was administered twice to the patient in the incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 17

Daniel J. Hurley, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested in Columbia for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam).

Dec. 19

A report of possible domestic abuse on Carr Road in Renault is under investigation. The Department of Children and Family Services has been contacted.

A total of nine seat belt violation tickets were issued by deputies as part of special “Click It Or Ticket” holiday patrols.

Emergency personnel responded about 1:30 p.m. to a report that a teacher may have been exposed to fentanyl at Career Center of Southern Illinois, 6137 Beck Road, Red Bud. The substance was, in fact, road salt. The staff at CCSI reported that they were being “overly cautious” and that “first responders were excellent help and confirmation.” The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Hecker Fire Department first responders all responded to the scene.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 13

Timothy M. Oberhaus, 41, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested for felony retail theft after it is alleged that he stole NFL trading cards and other items valued at more than $300 from the store.