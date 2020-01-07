Police Blotter | 1/1/20

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 19

Drake M. Sloan, 21, of Galveston, Texas, was arrested on an out-of-state warrant from Texas and cited for no registration and one red taillight at McDonald’s, 300 Columbia Center.

Dec. 20

Steven M. Ballhausen, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested on Old State Route 3 at Palmer Road for DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to yield at a stop intersection.

Dec. 24

At 3:45 p.m., police received a call from a driver westbound on I-255 reporting that just seconds earlier on Route 3 northbound at the I-255 split, the driver of a white Saturn SUV traveling next to him pointed a gun at him while holding it outside the window. The suspect is a white male in his 30s with tattoos on his arms. “We have asked the victim to return to Columbia and speak with investigators,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said. “We are waiting for the victim to reply and meet. The investigation is ongoing.”

Dec. 27

Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to the 700 block of North Metter Avenue after a vehicle reportedly struck two parked cars. The driver sustained lacerations as a result of the crash, but injuries were considered minor.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 20

Karl Kroch, 86, of Millstadt, was cited for violating Scott’s Law (failure to yield one lane to emergency vehicle) on Route 3 at Carl Street in Columbia.

Shawn Seymour, 34, of Red Bud, was cited for failure to report a crash and failure to reduce speed to avoid a non-injury rollover crash that occurred on Hanover Road near Bluff Road.

Dec. 22

Kim Gibson, 45, of Valmeyer, was cited for criminal trespass to property on West Washington Street in Hecker.

Dec. 23

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. to a rollover crash on Route 3 southbound just south of FF Road between Columbia and Waterloo. The vehicle, a 2008 Ford utility, came to rest on its roof. There were two occupants in the vehicle, with one woman being transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts, police said. Possible DUI charges are pending.

Jonathan M. Thompson, 38, of Missouri, was arrested on multiple St. Clair County warrants in the area of Route 3 at Kaskaskia Road.

Dec. 24

James M. Hugger, 37, of Columbia, was arrested on an active Monroe County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 17

Sarah Woodard, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence and criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Morrison Avenue.

Dec. 18

Amber McDonald, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Collinsville Police Department failure to appear warrant.

Dec. 22

Mark A. Raborn, 60, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Kerry A. Baker, 51, of Waterloo, was charged with battery in the 300 block of West Fourth Street.

Dec. 23

Taylor Washington, 27, of St. Louis, was charged with theft after allegedly stealing several gift cards from Walmart.

Dec. 24

Kirstie Strasen, 29, of Belleville, was charged with retail theft at Walmart after allegedly stealing toys from the store.