Police Blotter | 1/8/20

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 28

Timothy J. Eveker, 44, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 2:30 a.m. on an in-state warrant and for DUI, improper lane usage and driving while license revoked on Route 3 northbound at I-255.

Dec. 30

Chad D. Wisnecki, 30, of Columbia, was arrested on a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant.

Dec. 31

Randall S. Tabor, 36, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested on a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant.

Jan. 1

Nicholas A. Pohrer, 30, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested for DUI (drugs), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice and on an out-of-state warrant.

Jan. 2

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding shortly after 4:30 p.m. to a fire inside a home at 422 W. Legion Avenue. Upon firefighter arrival, there was heavy smoke inside the residence and an active fire in the basement. The fire was knocked down within a few minutes. Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jim Broshears said a female occupant of the home called in the fire and safely exited. He said the cause of the fire was a gas dryer in use in the basement. Damage was contained to the dryer, he said. Columbia firefighter Ryan Murray lives at the residence, but was not home at the time.

Jan. 5

Logan Womble, 20, of Belleville, was cited about 12:20 a.m. following a traffic stop for speeding on Route 3 on charges of misdemeanor possession of cannabis (more than 30 grams) and unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) after he allegedly had 58.6 grams of cannabis in a plastic bag under a shirt inside the vehicle.

Police are investigating after a vehicle sped away from an officer at the storage units in Southwoods Center about 9 p.m. and drove at speeds near 90 miles per hour north on Route 3 and then west on I-255 into St. Louis County before the pursuit was terminated. The suspect vehicle is a black 2001 GMC pickup that was occupied by two people. There were no obvious signs of a burglary committed at the storage units.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 28

Robert S. Schlegel, 60, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on East Mill Street at North Rogers Street in Waterloo.

Matthew H. Hesterberg, 48, of Columbia, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on North Market Street at Columbia Avenue in Waterloo.

Dec. 29

Thomas A. Mehring, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested for driving while license suspended, no insurance and improper use of an electronic communications device on North Market Street at Talbott Street in Waterloo.

Rodney T. Dale, 38, of Prairie du Rocher, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on South Market Street at Bulldog Boulevard in Waterloo.

Gregory J. Henry, 47, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony aggravated DUI (fourth offense), driving while license revoked, disobeying a stop sign and driving without lights on West First Street at North Church Street in Waterloo.

Jan. 2

Deputies assisted Monroe County EMS about 1:30 p.m. at Groves Storage, 5441 T Road off Route 3 south of Waterloo, after a man burned himself while lighting a fire. Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said the man was attempting to light items when he sustained burns to his face and neck.

Jan. 4

Emergency personnel responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Centerville Road for a 42-year-old man who apparently overdosed on a drug. Narcan was administered five times at the home prior to EMS arrival, per dispatch reports, and the man regained consciousness.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 26

A 15-year-old Waterloo male was charged with theft after allegedly taking a pair of Apple AirPods and $28 in cash at the skate park, 316 N. Library Street.

Dec. 29

Robert Gee, 34, of O’Fallon, Mo., was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after allegedly stealing a subwoofer speaker and yogurt from the store.

Jan. 4

Alexis Mallery, 22, no address given, was charged with theft after allegedly stealing money from the tip jar at Shorty’s Smokehouse, 121 S. Main Street, and with aggravated battery after allegedly spitting in the face of police officer Scott Votrain at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street, at about 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 6

Police assisted Monroe County EMS in responding to an apparent drug overdose about 7:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Kingston Drive. The subject was transported to an area hospital.