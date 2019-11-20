Police Blotter | 11-20-19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 6

Jamie L. Bequette, 43, of Cahokia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255 northbound.

Nov. 9

Tricia M. Mosbacher, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, unlawful transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage in the 1300 block of North Evergreen Lane.

Fairview Heights police reported a grab-and-run at Kohl’s with clothing stolen about 2:40 p.m., with the suspect vehicle being a black 2014 Chevrolet Traverse with Illinois license plates K628573 that was stolen Nov. 1 from a driveway in the 1400 block of North Evergreen Lane in Columbia. The case remains under investigation.

Brandon D. Thomas, 29, of Centerville, was charged with identity theft ($300-2,000) and counterfeit debit/credit card.

Nov. 11

A possible residential burglary/theft was reported in the 1300 block of Glenwood Drive. The homeowner said items were missing from inside his residence and had been taken at least three days prior.

Nov. 12

A 30-year-old man barricaded himself in the restroom of Big Al’s Dirty Laundry, 125 W. Locust Street, for multiple hours as police surrounded the business during a standoff. The man was the subject of a welfare check at about 3:30 p.m. after his girlfriend called police to say she had not seen or heard from him since they were last together at the laundromat about 3 a.m. A responding officers located the man in the restroom of the laundromat, after which the man flashed what appeared to be a gun before barricading himself in the restroom. An Illinois State Police SWAT unit was among the responding agencies. The situation was still not resolved as of press time Tuesday night.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 4

Joshua B. Doty, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery on McBride Road.

Nov. 9

Brandon Willis, 30, of Swansea, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

The theft of a debit card and mobile phone and destruction of a TV in the 7700 block of Roscow Road is under investigation.

Nov. 11

Deputies responded to several reports of crashes on snowy and icy roadways in the late afternoon and early evening. Many of the reports came from the newly paved area of Route 3 between Columbia and Waterloo. No serious injuries were reported.