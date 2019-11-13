Police Blotter | 11/6/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 30

A domestic battery occurred about 10:30 p.m. in an apartment at 230 Veterans Parkway. The suspect, 32-year-old Joshua V. Glaus, of Freeburg, was arrested in the McDonald’s parking lot. There, he complained of chest pains and was transported by ambulance under police watch to Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville. Glaus was charged with aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) and assault.

James A. Mackiewicz, 48, of St. Peters, Mo., was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (handgun).

Nov. 1

Jawaun Dowdy, 18, of St. Louis, was charged with two counts of possession of a converted/stolen vehicle and 11 counts of burglary to motor vehicle (without damage) in connection with thefts that occurred Oct. 22 in the area of Meadow Lane, West Park Drive and Bradington Drive. Warrants have also been issued on two other suspects associated with this case.

Nov. 4

Jeffrey Hugger, 39, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on West Park Drive at Eaglecrest Drive. James Hugger, 37, of Columbia, was arrested for driving while license suspended.

Dupo Police

Oct. 26

Dupo police assisted the Dupo Fire Department in responding to a fully involved garage fire in the 500 block of Florence Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Although the detached garage sustained heavy fire loss, damage to a covered patio was kept to a minimum and the nearby residence itself was unscathed. The Prairie DuPont, Columbia and Cahokia fire departments provided mutual aid. No injuries were reported.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 29

Tina M. Favazza, 45, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

Laurie Elgart, 43, of O’Fallon, Mo., was arrested on a Fayette County warrant and for no insurance on Route 156 at L Road. Robert Asselmeier, 31, of Waterloo, was charged with obstructing justice as part of this stop.

Nov. 1

Dylan J. Michael, 26, of Waterloo, and Madelyn McGinnis, 22, of Waterloo, were each charged with three counts of forgery in connection with an Aug. 24 incident involving checks reported missing and fraudulently cashed at local banks. McGinnis, who already had an active warrant for burglary, was also charged with resisting arrest after fleeing from deputies during a Sept. 25 incident.

Nov. 2

Richard T. Ward, 46, of Red Bud, was arrested on Monroe and Randolph county warrants and for driving with suspended plates on Route 3 at I-255.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 12

Three juveniles were cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol at Waterloo High School.

Oct. 29

One juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation for possession of an e-cigarette at Waterloo High School.

Oct. 30

One juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation for possession of an e-cigarette at Waterloo High School.

Nov. 2

Police looked into a report of a gunshot or loud pop heard in the area of the Waterloo VFW about 7:15 p.m. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anything suspicious.