Police Blotter | 10/30/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 22

Anthony Loveless, 51, of Washington Park, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended, one tail light and no insurance at McDonald’s, 300 Columbia Centre.

Oct. 24

James Gaubatz, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Admiral Parkway at Wedgewood Drive.

Oct. 25

Sherri L. Pugh, 53, of Dupo, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for failure to signal on I-255 northbound.

Oct. 27

Isaiah C. Bicklein, 19, of Waterloo, arrested on an in-state warrant and for disorderly conduct at 538 S. Main Street.

Oct. 28

Arrest warrants have been issued against three individuals from St. Louis in connection with the theft of two vehicles and burglaries to several more vehicles in the area of Meadow Lane, West Park Drive and Bradington Drive on Oct. 22. A silver 2018 Chevrolet Silverado stolen from the 100 block of Meadow Lane has not been located. A tan/cream-colored 2015 Lincoln MKS stolen from the 300 block of Bradington Drive was recovered in St. Louis following a crash.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Oct. 26

A two-vehicle injury crash in Jefferson County, Mo., involved some local residents. Police said a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Margaret M. Rushing, 50, of Waterloo, was northbound on Route B near Forest Drive shortly before 3 p.m. when her car lost control and crossed the center line, spinning counterclockwise. A southbound 2018 Nissan Titan driven by Bobby J. Knox, 63, of Wright City, Mo., struck the passenger side of Rushing’s car. Rushing was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Three passengers in her car – a 15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy – were also transported to St. Louis hospitals. Injuries to the 15-year-old were listed as serious. Knox and a passenger in his truck, Annette M. Knox, 59, of Wright City, Mo., were transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 22

Michael T. Johnson, 42, of Fults, was arrested for felony possession of a stolen license plate and on multiple in-state warrants on Rolling Hills Estates.

Oct. 23

A possible sexual assault reported in the 5400 block of Second Street in Burksville Station is under investigation.

Oct. 25

Jennifer Stephenson, 39, of Valmeyer, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (LSD) on I-255. Also arrested was James Staggs, 39, of Caseyville, for possession of methamphetamine.

Valmeyer Police

Oct. 25

Virgil A. Cain, 46, of Valmeyer, was charged with battery following a late night altercation at The Corner Pub, 602 S. Meyer Avenue. Court information alleges King placed his hands on Jason Niebruegge.