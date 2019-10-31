Police Blotter | 10-23-19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 15

Rufus Munoz, 39, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Oct. 16

Tyler A. Thompson, 20, of Columbia, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. on Valmeyer Road at Bluff Road for fleeing and eluding police and speeding in excess of 35 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Robert L. Goodman, 45, of Columbia, was arrested in the 100 block of East Voges Street on an in-state probation violation warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Oct. 17

Daniel P. Kish, 35, of Dupo, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street, for DUI.

Oct. 19

Benjamin J. Klootwyk, 25, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Veterans Parkway at Valmeyer Road for DUI, fleeing and eluding police, disobeying a traffic signal and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Christopher A. Messmer, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant by the Missouri Department of Corrections on I-255.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 17

Police took a report of a stolen purse from a vehicle parked in a garage on Briars Landing between 12:30 and 4 p.m.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 15

Jamal Rembert, 32, of St. Louis, and Terrance Jacobs, 34, of Chicago, were each issued ordinance violations for soliciting without a permit after selling Go-Klean products on Kaskaskia Road. Also cited for soliciting without a permit on G Road was Steven Trigg, 45, of Belvidere.

Christopher Devine, 28, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Oct. 16

The theft of a mobile phone from Back Street Wine & Dine, 310 E. Back Street in Hecker, is under investigation. The phone was recovered in Red Bud.

Oct. 19

Matthew Middendorf, 31, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Fults Road at Bluff Road.

Oct. 21

No injuries were reported after a 1995 Ford Bronco driven by Matthew Wilson of Waterloo was involved in a rollover crash on HH Road near the curve at Gall Road about 8:20 a.m. The Bronco came to rest against a utility pole.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Oct. 13

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department took three reports of windows shot out. Two of the incidents occurred overnight on Oct. 12. They were a front window of a house in the 8500 block of Triple Lakes Road and the rear window of a car parked in the driveway of a house in the 7800 block of Wagner Road. The other occurred Oct. 13 and involved the rear window of a vehicle parked in the driveway in the 2800 block of Zingg Road. No vehicles or homes were entered and the acts appeared random. No projectiles were recovered, but the house window appeared to have been struck by a pellet. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-207-4374.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 15

James Warren, 43, of Oakland, Miss., and Charles Stamps, 31, of Cleveland, Ohio, were both issued ordinance violations for soliciting without a permit after they were selling Go-Klean products door-to-door.

Oct. 19

Craig Knobloch, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft from Walmart, 961 N. Market Street, after allegedly stealing an amplifier and two watches from the store.

Oct. 20

Korey Hill, 45, of University City, Mo., was arrested for felony retail theft from Rural King, 740 N. Market Street, after allegedly stealing an air compressor, welder, flex hose and dog food with a total value of $992 from the store. Also arrested in the incident was Allen Douthit, 38, of Chesterfield, Mo., on a fugitive from justice warrant out of St. Louis for shoplifting.