Police Blotter | 10-16-19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 13

Katie A. Moll, 32, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and driving on the shoulder on Rueck Road at Fairfax Drive.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 7

Chandler G. Criss, 18, of Columbia, was arrested on Hawkhaven Drive on a Monroe County warrant for six misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual abuse (victim ages 13-17 and suspect less than five years older) and one felony count of witness harassment (relative of victim). The alleged incidents occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30.

A possible case of domestic battery on Paul Simon Drive is under investigation.

Oct. 9

Deputies assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding shortly before 3 p.m. to a combine fire that spread to a field in the 7900 block of Gall Road. The Columbia and Valmeyer fire departments provided brush trucks for mutual aid.

Oct. 11

A report of criminal defacement of property at the Maeystown Civic Association park is under investigation. Obscenities were spray-painted on the inside wall of the concession area.

Oct. 13

Max Grabowski, 24, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at LL Road.

Oct. 14

Sara Vahlkamp, 21, of Freeburg, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Carey Cline Harrelson, 25, of Brighton, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Anthony Kimberlin, 35, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) and misdemeanor domestic battery following an incident in the 7000 block of D Road.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 21

Dylan Michael, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for theft at the Waterloo Walmart. He is alleged to have taken $40 in cash on the checkout counter.

Oct. 12

Police responded to Randy’s Double R Bar, 107 S. Main Street, shortly before 10:40 p.m. for a fight between two male patrons. One of the men involved in the altercation, Aaron Mardirosian, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and obstructing a peace officer.

Desiree Blanks, 25, of Cahokia, was arrested for retail theft from Walmart. She is alleged to have stolen clothing items, food items and a hammer.

Oct. 13

Keegan Ruehle, 18, of Waterloo, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol on Bulldog Boulevard near Waterloo High School.

Alexandra Roy, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 400 block of Washington Street.