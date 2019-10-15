Police Blotter | 10-9-19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 26

Robert J. Day, 46, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant, an out-of-state warrant and for driving while license suspended.

Oct. 1

Scott P. Gannon, 21, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. for DUI and disobeying a traffic control device on Bluff Road at DD Road.

Oct. 2

Andrew J. Feig, 25, of Marissa, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Route 3 southbound at Veterans Parkway.

Columbia police and EMS responded shortly before noon to a report of a person on the ground at a property in the 700 block of North Main Street. Narcan was used on the patient, according to emergency radio dispatch. The person was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital.

Oct. 4

Patrick Cunningham, 34, of Union, Mo., was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant on Columbia Lakes Drive.

Illinois State Police

Oct. 5

A 2015 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Thomas Tindall, 26, of Marion, was traveling east on Butler Road in Tilden shortly after 9:20 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Ford driven by Haley Gregson, 21, of Waterloo, head on. Tindall sustained incapacitating injuries in the crash. Gregson was not injured.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 1

Amanda LaValle, 39, of Union, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) stemming from a May 1 incident.

Oct. 2

Adam Toghiyany, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) on East Hunters Ridge in Valmeyer.

Oct. 3

Brittany Mueth, 30, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Oct. 5

Kenneth Clayton, 38, of Granite City, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of St. Louis County on Route 3.

David E. Black, 36, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (heroin) on Route 3 at I-255. Also arrested was Chrystal Dixon, 37, of Arnold, Mo., for possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

A resident in the 5100 block of Lake Mildred Drive reported that a package containing wheel parts for a 2006 GMC Sierra was stolen from the front of the garage.

Oct. 8

The Valmeyer Fire Department, Columbia EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded about 3 p.m. to a rollover crash with minor injuries on Bluff Road near Herbst Road.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a male aged in his 70s was involved in an ATV crash in the area of Reed Road and MM Road near Red Bud. The man was reported to be conscious and breathing. The Waterloo Fire Department assisted emergency personnel in getting the man out of the wooded area where the crash occurred.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 26

Police are investigating a theft from the Waterloo Walmart. The suspects are two white males, both wearing blue jeans and baseball caps. One was wearing a black short-sleeve T-shirt and the other was wearing a camouflage jacket. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 939-8651.