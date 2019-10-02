Police Blotter | 9/25/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 17

James M. Hugger, 37, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving while license suspended, failure to signal and no insurance on I-255.

Sept. 18

Rodney J. Outlaw, 22, of Swansea, was arrested on in-state warrants and for driving while license suspended on I-255.

Sept. 20

Timothy J. Murphy, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed on Route 3.

Sara B. Kelley, 40, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid license and two St. Clair County warrants.

Sept. 21

Todd L. Wallis, 38, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, driving while license revoked, three in-state warrants, no seat belt and no insurance on Route 3 at Southwoods Drive.

Sept. 24

Dillon R. Mason, 29, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 17

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle reported stolen Sept. 14 in the area of LL Road at Smith Road was recovered in Belleville. The investigation is ongoing.

Emergency personnel responded about 1:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Cari Lane just south of LL Road in Monroe County. The Red Bud Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the crash. A semi had stopped for road construction in the area when it was rear-ended by a passenger car. No medical transport was required.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to a vehicle crash in the area of 625 State Route 158 in Columbia. A 2012 Ford Escape driven by Jennifer Jackson, 34, of Arnold, Mo., went off the roadway and struck a tree. She refused medical transport at the scene.

Sept. 19

Craig L. Davis, 20, of Sparta, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon (knife) at 6137 Beck Road.

Emergency personnel responded about 2:40 p.m. to an overturned semi on Bluff Road at HH Road. Damage was reported to a culvert and guardrail. The driver of a 2007 International semi, Dewitt Rule, 65, of Fairview Heights, refused medical transport at the scene.

Sept. 20

Marcus K. Taylor, 36, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

Sept. 21

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a rollover crash in the area of 945 Bluff Road south of Lake Mildred Drive near Prairie du Rocher. A 2007 Ford Escape driven by a 16-year-old girl from Prairie du Rocher was traveling north on Bluff Road when an unknown object flew in her eye, causing the car to veer off the roadway. The car struck an Ameren power pole and overturned. The girl was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered serious.

Valmeyer Police

Sept. 21

Brandon Lamear, 29, of Valmeyer, was arrested for DUI on Route 156 at South Meyer Avenue.