Police Blotter | 09/18/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 9

Michael L. Hampton, 45, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Madison County warrant at 11701 Bluff Road.

Sept. 10

Police are investigating the theft of a red 2012 Chevrolet Camaro from the dealership sales lot at Bob Brockland Buick-GMC, 580 Old State Route 3. The car was stolen sometime between the morning of Sept. 7 and afternoon of Sept. 10. The Camaro features after market black wheels and a black hood scoop. It was recovered Sept. 16 in St. Charles, Mo.

Sept. 13

Nickolas S. Andrasko, 26, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested for driving while license suspended, speeding and possession of cannabis on I-255.

Sept. 14

Abraham Gibson, 57, of Alton, was arrested for DUI on DD Road.

Sept. 16

David Mueller, 56, of Columbia, was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle for an Aug. 24 incident in which he allegedly attempted to run over a woman in the 800 block of North Briegel Street. He was also charged with unlawful restraint for an Aug. 12 incident in which he allegedly detained a woman in the Dollar General parking lot, 972 S. Main Street, using his vehicle and demanded money.

Dupo Police

Sept. 12

Several unlocked motor vehicles were burglarized overnight on the south end of town and a black 2013 Lincoln MKZ was reported stolen.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 20

Police took a vehicle theft report from Mertz Ford on East Washington Street. An older truck that had previously been sold was taken off the lot sometime the previous weekend. On Sept. 9, the vehicle was recovered in East St. Louis.

Aug. 21

Police were called about 5:45 a.m. to a disturbance in between two males, one armed with a knife. It was found the subject with the knife is a convicted felon. Adam C. Kempf, 37, of Millstadt, was charged with unlawful possession of weapon by a felon and aggravated assault.

Sept. 1

At about 11:30 p.m., police responded to a vehicle break-in in a parking lot on West Mill Street. Juul vaping pods were stolen from the vehicle. The suspect was described as a black male with dreadlocks.

Sept. 14

Steven T. Derryberry, 37, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer and one count of domestic battery following an incident on East Oak Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 9

Robert Guinn, 48, of Wentzville, Mo., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of weapon by a felon and driving while license suspended on Route 3 at Coxeyville Road.

Sean A. Korves, 31, of Baldwin, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant, driving while license suspended and no insurance following a crash on Route 159 south of LL Road.

Sept. 10

Trevor Burgess, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Route 156 at Quail Ridge Lane.

Lititia Pinson, 61, of Collinsville, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on Route 3 at GG Road.

Sept. 14

The theft of a motorcycle from a clubhouse in the area of LL Road at Smith Road is under investigation.

Sept. 15

Duane Stemmley, 50, of Hecker, and Oscar Perez, 22, of Baldwin, were each arrested on Monroe County warrants.

A man was airlifted by Survival Flight medical helicopter to Saint Louis University Hospital following a motorcycle crash that occurred about 12:15 p.m. at 4522 Maeystown Road. The motorcyclist was reported to be talking at the scene.

Randolph County Sheriff

Sept. 11

Police and EMS responded about 7:30 p.m. to a motorcycle crash on Route 3 near Huntfield Road in Red Bud. A 2009 Buell Firebolt driven by Joseph Allen, 20, of Marissa, was traveling east on Route 3 when it lost control, possibly on a bump in the roadway, and veered off the right side of the road. Allen was transported to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. Allen was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 13

Sean Meehan, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for theft after allegedly taking the Motorola Droid mobile phone of an employee at Walmart.

Amy DeBourge, 39, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, felony retail theft and misdemeanor retail theft at Walmart. She is alleged to have stolen sunglasses, jewelry, a cart of groceries, clothing and other items.