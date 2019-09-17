Police Blotter | 9/11/18

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 6

Donald Marti, 59, of Pontoon Beach, was arrested for an in-state warrant on I-255 northbound.

Sept. 9

Police are investigating the report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of Hampton Inn, 165 Admiral Trost Drive. Sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 p.m., a gold 2013 Cadillac ATS with Illinois registration AH74770 was stolen from the parking lot. The car was unlocked with its keys inside at the time it was stolen, police said. “We are asking for help for anybody that may have seen suspicious activity in the area to call and let us know,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 28

Thomas W. Herrmann, 38, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of an electronic device (mobile phone) on Covington Drive at North Rogers Street.

Sept. 3

Austin Valleroy, 21, of New Athens, was airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of injuries sustained when the bicycle he was riding on Route 3 just south of South Market Street in Waterloo was struck shortly after 5:30 p.m. by a farm implement being pulled on a John Deere tractor driven by 60-year-old David Salger of Red Bud. Both the bicycle and tractor were traveling south on Route 3, police said. The tractor driver attempted to pass the bicyclist, but the conditioning mower behind the tractor struck the bike from behind. A witness told police that a passenger side tire of the implement ran over the cyclist. No citations have been issued.

Jeremiah Johnson, 39, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Route 158 at Route 3.

Trevor Hudson, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested on a probation violation.

Sept. 5

A 2015 Polaris Ranger that was marked for sale in the area of White Pines Lane and Ames Road was reported stolen.

Sept. 6

Amber Nichols, 23, of Dupo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Sept. 7

A custom made black and white aluminum No Trespassing sign and a green post were stolen from the area of 4800 Coxeyville Road sometime between 8 p.m. Sept. 6 and 3 p.m. Sept. 7.

Sept. 8

Jeremiah Matthews, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI after his vehicle crashed into a tree in the area of 6900 State Route 156 during the early morning hours.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 23

Casey Browning, 21, of Elwin, was arrested for DUI in the Walmart parking lot.

Aug. 25

Kyle Blaes, 29, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Rogers Street at Hamacher Street.

Sept. 7

Stacy Johnson, 49, of Swansea, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after allegedly stealing several food items from the store.