Police Blotter | 9/4/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 20

Taurean M. Jones, 32, of Brookhaven, Miss., was arrested for DUI and failure to signal on Admiral Trost Road at Valmeyer Road.

Aug. 21

Meghan M. Torres, 36, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, speeding and improper lighting on Wedgewood Drive.

Trevor A. Burgess, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Ghent Road at North Main Street.

Aug. 23

Nathan M. Canman, 29, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at North Main Street.

Matthew J. Lane, 30, of Columbia, was cited for criminal trespass to residence at 210 E. Mulberry Street.

Aug. 24

Jennifer L. Bangert, 48, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested for DUI, failure to signal and improper lane usage on southbound I-255.

Aug. 25

David E. Colter, 44, of Sikeston, Mo., was arrested on a Macoupin County warrant at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 20

The theft of a zero-turn radius commercial mower from Hartmann Farm Supply, 3550 Douglas Road, is under investigation. Evidence at the scene indicated the suspect spent several minutes along the front of the business near the roadway, police said. Anyone who saw anything suspicious the night of Aug. 20 or early the morning of Aug. 20 is asked to call 618-476-7250.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 29

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department received assistance from an Illinois State Police crime scene unit in investigating an early morning burglary at Crazy Train Saloon & Grill, 5237 Kaskaskia Road, Burksville. Police did not say whether anything was reported stolen from the tavern.

Ashly Heilig, 32, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

John R. Bogle, 39, and Jessica M. Ahne, 27, both of Waterloo, were charged with burglary after allegedly entering a residence in the 3600 block of KK Road between May 1 and May 25.

Aug. 31

Freeda’s Bar, located at 2071 Main Street in Renault, was burglarized about 3 a.m. The suspect or suspects broke into video gambling machines once inside the tavern. Forced entry was gained through a rear door.

John C. Krause, 42, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with felony burglary (no damage), two counts of criminal trespass to vehicle and resisting arrest after he was allegedly seen entering vehicles in the area of 1658 Ames Road.

Emergency personnel responded to the 700 block of Berger Road about 6:20 p.m. for an ATV crash involving a 13-year-old. The crash victim was transported to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital for treatment of a leg injury.

Sept. 2

Thomas K. Craine, 48, of New Athens, was arrested on warrants for felony theft (prior conviction) and criminal damage to property stemming from a June 14 incident at Family Video in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 28

Alicia Craft, 32, of Waterloo, was charged with refusing child visitation.

Aug. 29

Waterloo police detained a juvenile in connection with recent burglaries to businesses located in the 200 block of West Mill Street. Mill Street Laundromat at 227 W. Mill Street and Papa Vito’s Pizza at 223 W. Mill Street were among the businesses burglarized earlier in the week. A possible burglary to a third business in that vicinity is also being investigated.

Jennifer L. Hedge, 37, of St. Mary, Mo., was arrested for domestic battery at 736 N. Market Street.

Sept. 1

Brett Meyer, 34, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested for retail theft at Schnucks after allegedly stealing cases of energy drinks, coffee and water from the store.