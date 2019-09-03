Police Blotter | 8-28-19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 20

Taurean M. Jones, 32, of Brookhaven, Miss., was arrested for DUI and failure to signal on Admiral Trost Road at Valmeyer Road.

Aug. 21

Meghan M. Torres, 36, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, speeding and improper lighting on Wedgewood Drive.

Trevor A. Burgess, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Ghent Road at North Main Street.

Aug. 23

Nathan M. Canman, 29, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at North Main Street.

Matthew J. Lane, 30, of Columbia, was cited for criminal trespass to residence at 210 E. Mulberry Street.

Aug. 24

Jennifer L. Bangert, 48, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested for DUI, failure to signal and improper lane usage on southbound I-255.

Aug. 25

David E. Colter, 44, of Sikeston, Mo., was arrested on a Macoupin County warrant at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 20

The theft of a zero-turn radius commercial mower from Hartmann Farm Supply, 3550 Douglas Road, is under investigation. Evidence at the scene indicated the suspect spent several minutes along the front of the business near the roadway, police said. Anyone who saw anything suspicious the night of Aug. 20 or early the morning of Aug. 20 is asked to call 618-476-7250.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 20

Coreyanna Norris, 25, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Aug. 22

Elliot Newcom, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and unlawful use of an electronic communications device on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway in Columbia.

Dylan Michael, 26, of Waterloo, was cited for possession of a hypodermic syringe and driving in the wrong lane on Jamie Lane at Warren Drive in Waterloo.

Casey Browning, 21, of Elwin was arrested for DUI on North Market Street in Waterloo.

Aug. 23

Christopher Deiuliis, 29, of Waterloo, was charged with felony aggravated assault on a police officer and corrections officer following an incident that occurred at 12:47 a.m. Court information states that he attempted to head-butt an officer and spit on a jailor. He was also charged with felony unlawful use of weapon after allegedly possessing a loaded 38 revolver on courthouse grounds about six hours later.

Steven Bunge, 29, of Millstadt, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Aug. 24

Christopher Imre, 37, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Aug. 25

Gloria Lewallen, 38, was arrested on a St. Clair County on I-255.

Aug. 27

Police are investigating after an attempted traffic stop in Columbia led to a brief pursuit that was terminated in Missouri about noon. Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said he initiated a traffic stop on a red Dodge Avenger driven by a white male who was operating the steering wheel with his knees while smoking what appeared to be methamphetamine. The driver refused to stop for the sheriff and sideswiped a car on Route 3 at Bottom Avenue in Columbia before continuing north on Route 3 at a high rate of speed and then west on I-255. “We pursued him to Lindbergh in Missouri and terminated the pursuit,” Rohlfing said. No injuries were reported. The sheriff said the suspect car involved in this incident was reported to be used without permission from the registered owner in Marissa. “We have (the suspect) identified,” Rohlfing said.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 21

Brendan Allen, 28, of Waterloo, was issued a county ordinance violation for possessing six grams of cannabis in the Walmart parking lot.