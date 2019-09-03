Tractor, bicycle collide in Waterloo

A 21-year-old New Athens man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after the bicycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a farm tractor pulling an implement shortly after 5:30 p.m Tuesday on Route 3 just south of South Market Street in Waterloo.

The Waterloo Fire Department set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter to land at the ambulance garage at 901 Illinois Avenue, where the bicyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the bicyclist, Austin Valleroy, 21, of New Athens, was flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He is recovering from injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The driver of the John Deere tractor, David Salger, 60, of Red Bud, was not injured. The tractor was pulling a conditioning mower.

The crash remains under investigation.