Water rescue near Hecker

Republic-Times- July 18, 2025

The Hecker Fire Department responded shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday to a flash flood water rescue on Probst Road in rural St. Clair County following a bout of heavy rain.

Hecker Fire Chief Kevin Biffar said a man driving along the flood-prone road got stuck near a creek following rainfall, his small SUV stalling out as he attempted to drive through high water.

The fire department brought out its boat and safely returned the man to dry ground.

No injuries were reported.

