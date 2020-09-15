Police Blotter | 9-9-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 3

Justin C. Rettig, 28, of Campbell Hill, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant on Route 3 northbound at Veterans Parkway.

Sept. 4

Scott P. Pisaneschi, 56, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving while license revoked and suspended registration at Columbia Market, 506 N. Main Street.

Sept. 7

Zachary T. Winchester, 29, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 200 block of Elizabeth Drive.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 29

Thomas S. Henson, 23, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage following a June 19 crash in the 300 block of East Washington Street near Casey’s General Store.

Sept. 2

Cody A. Seats, 34, of Belleville, was charged with obstructing identification following an incident shortly before 11:30 p.m. at 1 W. Washington Street.

Sept. 6

Shortly after 4 a.m., police responded to a burglary that had already occurred at the Columbus Club, 114 W. Oak Street. Anyone with information or video of anything suspicious should contact the police department.

Sept. 8

Police responded to a minor traffic crash about 2 p.m. on the Casey’s General Store parking lot on East Washington Street. Upon investigation, it was determined a passenger in one of the vehicles had an outstanding warrant out of Randolph County. Alex E. Gunter, 26, of Waterloo, was taken into custody and posted bond.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 6

A Caseyville man was arrested on charges in connection with a stolen trailer. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force said a tan pickup truck pulling a blue lawnmower trailer was stopped by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy about 1:15 p.m. near Bluffview Storage, 11700 Bluff Road. The license plate on the trailer returned stolen out of Lebanon, but this trailer was not similar in description to the trailer reported stolen. A check on the trailer being pulled by the truck turned up that this trailer had been stolen out of Caseyville. The driver of the truck, Robert M. Ceruto, 47, of Caseyville, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen license plate, unlawful concealment of vehicle identity and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $75,000.

Sept. 8

Deputies searched the area near the 4800 block of Sportsman Road about noon following the report of a Hispanic male with a disheveled look that was observed carrying a black duffle bag with a rifle sticking out of it. Police did not locate the subject.

Valmeyer Police

Aug. 28

Jeffery L. Herring,42, of Valmeyer, was issued a city ordinance violation for games in the street after allegedly driving radio controlled cars in the street on Knobloch Boulevard.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 2

Emergency personnel responded about 9:50 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage on North Market Street at the entrance to Schnucks. Waterloo police and fire department personnel responded along with Monroe County EMS. The vehicles involved were a black GMC Canyon and a white Ford F-150. The driver of the Ford, Donna Oleson of Waterloo, was cited for failure to yield turning left. The driver of the GMC was Brett Ivers of Waterloo. No injuries were reported.