Police Blotter | 9-2-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 25

Kristin A. Smith, 35, of Cahokia, was arrested on Monroe County warrants and for driving on the shoulder and driving while suspended on Palmer Road at Southport Drive. One of the warrants was for felony driving while license revoked (fifth offense).

Aug. 26

Wyona L. Farmer, 62, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Columbia Lakes at Brookfield Court.

Aug. 28

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded about 2:55 p.m. to a vehicle crash on Route 3 at Route 158. A 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Mariah Anticouni, 25, of Columbia, was traveling too fast on the Route 158 ramp onto Route 3, causing the vehicle to crash into the guardrail. Anticouni was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries. She was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol.

Aug. 30

John R. Wise Jr., 38, of Potosi, Mo., was cited for unlawful transportation of cannabis and driving while suspended on Old State Route 3 at DD Road.

Alexandra I. Mayhall, 27, and Christopher M. Baretich, 29, both of St. Louis, were arrested on St. Clair County warrants on Route 3 at I-255.

Dupo Police

Aug. 27

Multiple fire departments responded about 9:15 p.m. to a kitchen fire inside Good Times Saloon, 200 N. Main Street. The Dupo, Columbia, Cahokia and Prairie du Pont fire departments responded to the incident, which turned out to be a grease fire on the grill inside the kitchen. A Class K extinguisher used in grease fires was utilized to make sure the fire was out.

Aug. 29

Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith conducted a successful pursuit of a vehicle that evaded a traffic stop attempt about 9:30 p.m. Smith was conducting Illinois Department of Transportation seat belt enforcement when a white Ford Windstar minivan with one headlight and no license plates passed by in the 100 block of South Main Street. The van continued onto I-255 southbound approaching speeds of 100 miles per hour and took I-255 westbound across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. The minivan continued west on I-255 to westbound I-270 before taking the Tesson Ferry Road exit. Smith attempted to block the vehicle by positioning in front of it, during which the minivan nearly rammed the police vehicle before driving the wrong way onto I-270 southbound and then taking I-55 southbound. The minivan took the Butler Hill Road exit on I-55 and the driver threw something out of the vehicle. Just east of the exit, the minivan slowed and he again got in front to stop it. “As I exited my patrol car, I drew my weapon and yelled for the driver to stop the van and put her hands up,” Smith said. “She began going in reverse. Traffic was starting to get heavy and she had nowhere to go.” The driver, Brandi E. Wheeler, 25, of Potosi, Mo., was wanted on multiple Missouri warrants. Further charges are pending.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 1

Reports of multiple burglaries to unlocked vehicles overnight in the Alpine Trails subdivision are under investigation.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 7

Samantha M. Rachels, 25, of Columbia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine following a Jan. 5 incident.

July 24

James F. Budde, 64, of rural Waterloo, was charged with battery at 2738 Schreder Drive.

Aug. 25

William K. Zeisset, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

Aug. 28

Shane H. Maxwell, 42, of Washington, Mo., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Waterloo Police

Aug. 24

Christina Shadowens, 29, of Evansville, was arrested for reckless driving and endangering the health of a child on Route 3 at North Market Street.

Aug. 28

James Hauler, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, no headlights when required, and obstructing a peace officer on Main Street at Mill Street.

Waterloo police responded to the 600 block of Morrison Avenue shortly after 2:45 a.m. for a report of a white Jeep Cherokee that truck a parked truck. The driver of the Jeep, Brandon Paulson, 27, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI.

A city ordinance violation was issued to Washy’s Saloon, 1324 Jamie Lane, for violation of the noise ordinance following a complaint of loud music being played outdoors.

Aug. 29

Sean Stamm, 36, of Columbia, was issued a city ordinance violation on North Market Street for failure to have a rabies tag attached to a dog collar.