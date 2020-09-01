Police Blotter | 8-26-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 17

Thomas M. Rachels, 48, of Columbia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at 616 Bridgeview Drive.

Shawna M. Gibbs, 38, of Freeburg, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

Aug. 19

Jacob L. Wisdom, 41, of Mehlville, Mo., was arrested for DUI and speeding on Veterans Parkway at Columbia Center.

Aug. 20

Noah G. Mouradian, 20, of Troy, was arrested shortly before 6:30 a.m. for DUI (drugs), possession of cannabis and illegal transportation of alcohol at McDonald’s, 300 Columbia Center.

Aug. 22

Mateesha N. Hunt, 44, of Mascoutah, was arrested for domestic battery at 31 Fieldcrest Drive.

Dupo Police

Aug. 24

The Dupo Fire Department responded about 10:43 p.m. to a police vehicle on fire on I-255 northbound near Exit 10. The cause was an electric rear window motor. “The officer was on a traffic stop when he noticed smoke coming from the rear door on the driver’s side,” Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said. “The fire chief and auto body shop confirmed it was the automatic switch for the window that caused the fire. The only damage is the switch and wiring harness are getting replaced.”

Missouri Highway Patrol

Aug. 21

A Columbia woman was injured in a golf cart crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash occurred shortly before 7:55 p.m. at 1675 Yacht Club Drive in Osage Beach, Mo. A 2014 Yamaha Golf Cart driven by Ryan A. Pitts, 42, of Chesterfield, Mo., crossed over the center of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants. The passengers were Stephen H. Richmond, 31, of Eureka, Mo., and Katie E. House, 33, of Columbia. Pitts and Richmond sustained only minor injuries. House was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries classified on the crash report as serious.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 18

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. on Bluff Road at B Road. Police said the vehicles involved were a 2008 Chevrolet 3500 driven by Neal Adams Jr., 90, of Edwardsville, and a 2008 Harley-Davidson driven by Gabriel Wichman, 39, of St. Louis. Wichman was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Aug. 20

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. on Route 156 at J Road. Police said a 1999 Chevrolet Impala driven by Janet Goetz, 68, of Waterloo, rear-ended a 2007 Freightliner driven by Vincent Morrow, 54, of St. Louis. A passenger in the semi truck, Bambi Brocco, 66, of New Athens, was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of chest pains.

A two-car crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. on Route 3 at GG Road. Police said a 2000 Lincoln sedan driven by Louis Schuchardt, 80, of Waterloo, turned left onto Route 3 from GG Road in front of a 2019 Mercedes driven by Alexander Quinn, 20, of Red Bud. Schuchardt was transported to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 7

Kierston Dingwell, 22, Makayla Schell, 22, and Dawn Schell, 49, all of Waterloo, were each issued city ordinance violations for public fighting shortly after 1:40 a.m. at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street.

Aug. 21

David Castle, 39, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI, failure to educe speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage following a July 24 crash on Hamacher Street near Mystic Oak Golf Course.

Aug. 22

Alexander Nelms, 25, of St. Louis, was cited shortly after 11:20 p.m. for pedestrian under the influence at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Main Street.

Jeremy Rettig, 24, of Fults, and Teri Hartman, 24, of Prairie du Rocher, were each cited shortly after 11:55 p.m. for illegal transportation of alcohol at the intersection of Mill and Main streets.

Aug. 23

Derrick J. Hoffman, 25, of New Athens, was arrested at about 12:35 a.m. for DUI, disobeying a stop sign and illegal transportation of alcohol at the intersection of Mill and Main streets.