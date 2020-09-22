Police Blotter | 9-16-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 10

Kevin E. Meuser, 59, of Affton, Mo., was arrested shortly after 8:35 a.m. on a St. Clair County warrant and for obstructing identification on I-255 southbound.

Sept. 11

Jeramie A. Koogler, 42, of Columbia, was arrested for violating an order of protection in the 200 block of East Market Street.

Sept. 12

Shortly before 1 a.m., Eric C. Schmid, 29, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI on Old State Route 3 at Lakeshore Drive.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern IL

Sept. 10

Sammy Eslora, 43, of Rockford, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 2

Christian T. Powell, 47, of East Carondelet, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Sept. 15

Several reports of mailbox damage in the southern portion of the county that occurred overnight are being investigated. At about 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the first complaint of mailbox damage. Deputies canvassed the area and discovered approximately 20 additional mailboxes damaged. The areas of damage include the 3400 block to 4200 block of Maus Road, the 3600 block to 5200 block of Rock Road, the 4100 block of Nottmeier Road and 5400 block of KK Road. The sheriff’s department is asking citizens who may have home video surveillance to review them and if there’s anything that could be used as evidence to help solve this case to call 618-939-8651, ext. 244. Residents are also asked to call if they observed a suspicious vehicle driving in that area.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Sept. 11

A Waterloo man was injured in a motorcycle crash near Columbia in rural St. Clair County. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said that Russell S. Buechler, 61, was driving a 2008 Victory motorcycle north on Triple Lakes Road shortly before 5:25 p.m. and for unknown reasons, went off the right shoulder of the road just north of Stemler Road on a slight curve. Buechler was transported to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 2

Stephanie Hickman, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery on Thomas Lane.

Sept. 3

Dakota Zeiger, 20, of Red Bud, was arrested for retail theft after allegedly taking food and drink items over several days at Waterloo Walmart.