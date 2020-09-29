Police Blotter | 9-23-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 4

Bobby J. Peterson, 47, of Columbia, was arrested for felony domestic battery (prior conviction).

Sept. 17

Emergency personnel responded about 12:50 p.m. to the intersection of Route 3 at North Main Street for a two-vehicle crash. Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to the crash. A 2008 Pontiac sedan driven by Julia Oglesby, 21, of Waterloo, was traveling south on Route 3 and ran the red light, colliding with a 2018 Subaru SUV driven by Bernard Gody, 49, of St. Louis, which was turning into the intersection from Sand Bank Road. Gody was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries.

Sept. 18

Thomas C. Kish, 18, of Columbia, was charged with felony aggravated fleeing/eluding police following a May 16 incident in the area of Steppig and Gall roads.

Sept. 21

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued following an attempted forgery attempt at Simmons Bank, 180 Admiral Trost Drive, and fleeing from a traffic stop attempt about 12:30 p.m. The black male suspect, driving a black Nissan Rogue with Alabama plates, was also wanted for a theft in Dupo. The vehicle was last seen on I-255 northbound at mile marker 8.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern IL

Sept. 18

Angela M. Guiffida, 37, of Hazelwood, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) in connection with a March 10, 2018 incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 18

Brandon M. Timpe was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Sept. 19

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:50 a.m. for a crash involving a pickup truck and bicyclist on Bluff Road at Harres Lane south of Columbia. The bicyclist, identified as David Obedin, 48, of St. Louis, was reported to have sustained a head injury as a result of the collision. He was conscious and talking at the scene. A Survival Flight medical helicopter airlifted him to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. The driver of the Ford F-150 was identified as John L. Jarrett, 60, of Valmeyer.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 10

Christine Springer, 46, of Phoenix, Ariz.,was arrested for retail theft at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

Sept. 21

Jodi L. Stout, 34, of Ruma, was arrested on a warrant out of Kentucky and also for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams) following a traffic stop about 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Huck’s, 884 Illinois Route 3.