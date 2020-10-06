Police Blotter | 9-30-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 21

Police arrested a Tennessee man following an attempted forgery incident at Simmons Bank, 180 Admiral Trost Drive in Columbia, about 12:20 p.m. Caleb L. Busby, 30, entered the bank and attempted to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $1,000. He left the bank unsuccessfully and was detained a short distance from the bank. Court information also states Busby attempted to deliver a forged check in the amount of $251 at FCB Bank in Columbia. Court information alleges Busby was also in possession of a forged check in the amount of $2,700. Police attempted to stop a black Nissan Rogue with Alabama plates driven by a black male in connection with the incident, but it failed to stop and continued north onto I-255 northbound. The vehicle was also believed to be wanted as part of a theft that occurred in Dupo.

Sept. 22

David C. Finck, 49, of Columbia, was arrested in the 400 block of Burroughs Road for DUI, possession of cannabis, driving on the shoulder and failure to signal.

Sept. 23

About 8:30 a.m., area law enforcement agencies attempted to pull over a suspect driving a maroon Dodge Charger with Illinois plates that apparently fled from Belleville in connection with an aggravated discharge of firearm report. Smithton police issued an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast for the pursuit, which continued toward Millstadt at speeds near 100 miles per hour and then onto Route 158 to Columbia, onto Route 3 and Bluff Road in Columbia north onto I-255. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia police assisted as it passed through the county. From I-255, the vehicle continued west into St. Louis County. A news helicopter picked up the pursuit, showing the vehicle stopped in south St. Louis city, where the suspect fled on foot.

Sept. 25

Phillip T. Webb, 40, of Belleville, was arrested shortly before 11:30 a.m. for criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia at 265 Admiral Trost Road.

Bryce B. Hull, 18, of Waterloo, was cited for unlawful transportation of cannabis on Wellington Drive at Gall Road.

Sept. 27

Alexander J. Lewis, 20, of Webster Groves, Mo., was arrested about 1:55 a.m. for DUI, illegal transportation of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding (35+ miles per hour over speed limit) on Hill Castle Road at Hill Top Road.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 10

A 1:30 a.m. traffic stop on Route 158 at Beil Road for speeding resulted in charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) against Robert L. McGeehan, 47, of Millstadt.

Sept. 11

At 11:45 p.m., Justin M. Reinkensmeier, 35, of Millstadt, was arrested on warrants out of St. Clair, Clinton, and Washington counties in the parking lot of Circle K, 1 W. Washington Street.

Sept. 12

Stephen J. Gaskill, 44, of Belleville, was charged with burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle on Krista Lane. Police said a property owner had captured the suspect on video entering a building and stealing a truck. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force assisted in the case. The stolen vehicle still has not been located.

Sept. 28

Shortly after 12:15 a.m., Nathan P. Fox, 27 of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage in the 1000 block of East Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 16

Lucas M. Hoffman, 34, of Waterloo, was charged with felony driving while license revoked following an Aug. 29 incident.

Sept. 22

Steven P. Newton, 33, of Wentzville, Mo., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Sept. 25

Eric J. Ferguson, 29, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of a certificate of vehicle title without complete assignment (2003 GMC Yukon and 2000 Chevrolet pickup).

Jodi L. Stout, 34, of Red Bud, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 25

Lawrence D. Polacek, 61, and Lori Ann Polacek, 61, both of Fults, were each charged with retail theft following a Sept. 21 incident at Helping Hand Thrift Store, 695 N. Moore Street.

Sept. 26

Kerri Setzer, 35, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for public fighting at 141 S. Main Street.

Sept. 27

Cassandra Crowe, 32, of Valmeyer was arrested for battery at 301 S. Moore Street.