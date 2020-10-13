Police Blotter | 10-7-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 28

Maurice M. Perkins, 40, of East St. Louis, was arrested for no insurance, driving while license revoked and unlawful use of an electronic communications device on northbound I-255.

Oct. 1

A residential burglary was reported about 3:45 p.m. at a duplex in the 100 block of East Vogt Street. Police said the victim knows the suspect in this case.

Columbia police and EMS responded about 1:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 110 Columbia Center. A 79-year-old female reported a minor head injury following the crash.

Oct. 4

Police attempted to stop a black four-door sedan with Missouri plates for a traffic violation about 9:10 p.m. on Route 3 at Bottom Avenue, but the vehicle refused to stop and continued north on Route 3 and west on I-255 into Missouri before the pursuit was terminated.

Illinois State Police

Oct. 3

Emergency personnel responded about 10:30 p.m. to a vehicle crash on Route 158 at Triple Lakes Road. No medical transport was required, police said.

Oct. 4

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash about 8:25 p.m. on I-255 northbound at milepost 12 north of Dupo. No medical transport was required, police said.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 2

Grey M. Howell, 26, of Millstadt, was charged with felony burglary in connection with a Sept. 6 incident at the Columbus Club following cooperative efforts with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Belleville Police Department.

A pickup truck reported stolen from Krista Lane on Sept. 11 has been recovered in a corn field within 1-2 miles from the where it was stolen.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 3

Brandi L. Veath, 35, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested for domestic battery on 5677 VV Road.

The Waterloo Fire Department assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS in responding to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage at the intersection of Bluff Road at Hanover Road about 2 p.m. One of the vehicles was a PT Cruiser. Only minor injuries were reported.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Oct. 5

A head-on crash occurred shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Imbs Station Road near Lunceford Lane east of Dupo. A 2002 Cadillac driven by John Satterfield, 36, of East St. Louis, collided with a 2018 Toyota driven by Denise Voegele, 54, of Millstadt. The Toyota came to rest in the ditch, police said, and Voegele had to be removed from her vehicle by emergency responders. She was transported to Belleville Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released. Satterfield was transported to Belleville Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Millstadt Fire Department and Millstadt EMS responded to the scene for removal of the drivers and treatment. “The accident is still under investigation, but it is believed that alcohol played a role in the crash,” St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said.

Oct. 6

Millstadt Fire Department and EMS responded about 4:15 p.m. to 1732 Kropp west of Millstadt for two males trapped under a side-by-side ATV. Columbia EMS assisted at the scene. Both men were conscious and breathing, but one reportedly sustained severe head trauma.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 3

Jimmy Hearren, 70, of Waterloo was cited for unlawful possession of fireworks on Pheasant Run.

Oct. 5

Andrea Martin, 45, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol in the 600 block of Lakeview Drive.