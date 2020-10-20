Police Blotter | 10-14-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 1

The St. Louis County Police Department notified Columbia police late that a car reported stolen recently in Columbia was recovered in their venue. The car, a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla, was stolen early the morning of Aug. 20 on Wilson Drive. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force continues to investigate the crime. Capt. Matt Jany of the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force said St. Louis police took two subject into custody upon the vehicle’s recovery. The car was believed to have been used in a robbery and assault in St. Louis city.

Oct. 11

David B. Dapkus, 39, of Columbia, was arrested for obstructing identification in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive. He was also arrested on warrants out of St. Clair, Bond and Clinton counties.

Bonnie L. Zancor, 78, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Ghent Road at Woodland Terrace Drive.

Oct. 12

Isaac J. Rose, 34, of Granite City, was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe, driving while license suspended and for a headlight violation on Valmeyer Road at Admiral Trost Boulevard.

Oct. 13

Arlandus R. Leatherwood, 47, of Caseyville, was charged with theft by deception in connection with a May 4 incident involving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was the property of George Weber Chevrolet. Court information alleges that Leatherwood refused to return the vehicle after failing to secure financing.

Illinois State Police

Sept. 22

Shelby D. Rodgers, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested for resisting/obstructing a peace officer on I-255 northbound shortly after 3 a.m.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 7

The Millstadt and Columbia fire departments responded about 6:10 p.m. to a structure fire in the 800 block of M And O Station Road. Smoke was reported to be showing upon first responder arrival. The fire was reported to be knocked down at the structure within about 30 minutes of the call.

Oct. 12

A boys Haro BMX bicycle was reported stolen from the 200 block of W. White Street. The bike has a brown frame with black handle bars, a tan front tire and a white rear tire. Anyone with any information should contact the police department.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 5

Danny W.Bohannon, 60, of Caseyville, was arrested for possession of controlled substance (fentanyl).

Oct. 9

Jason D. Huffman, 36, of East Alton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) stemming from an April 24 incident.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 3

Hiakaam D. Preston, 22, of St. Louis, was arrested about 6:15 p.m. on Route 3 at Park Street for possession of weapon by a felon (.38 caliber handgun), possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy) and possession of certificate of vehicle title without complete assignment.

Oct. 9

Jack Ingram, 40, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested on a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant from St. Francois County, Mo.

Donald D. Weiser, 44, of Walsh, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

Oct. 13

Waterloo police and fire and Monroe County EMS responded about 11:45 a.m. to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of N. Market Street and Route 3. The driver of a green pickup truck, 49-year-old Judy Burnett, complained of chest pains at the scene. The truck was in the ditch on the side of the road.