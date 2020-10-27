Police Blotter | 10-21-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 13

Oliver Romero, 42, of Columbia, faces two counts each of aggravated stalking and disorderly conduct (false report), as well as a charge of perjury. On the stalking charges, court information states that between Aug. 6 and Sept. 30, Romero – while under an order of protection – “did monitor, observe or surveil” a female victim within 250 feet on multiple occasions. As for the disorderly conduct charges, court information states that Romero made a false report of attempted murder on July 1 and a false report of stalking on Sept. 30, both to Columbia police. On the perjury charge, court information states Romero made a false statement under oath on Sept. 25 as part of an order of protection proceeding that the woman in this case had struck and injured him.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 18

At 3:35 a.m., Cody A. Seats, 34, of Belleville, was arrested on a Madison County warrant out of Collinsville in the parking lot of Circle K, 1 West Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 7

Samantha B. Ahrens, 28, of Valmeyer, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine stemming from a May 5 incident.

Oct. 9

Ashley E. Kirby, 32, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Oct. 10

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Kaskaskia Road shortly after 4:50 p.m.

Oct. 16

Alfred E. Schlotmann, 45, of Red Bud, was charged with felony aggravated DUI (third offense) following a crash about 9:40 p.m. on Powell Road about one-half mile south of LL Road. The 1999 Chevrolet Silverado Schlotmann was driving went off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Oct. 17

Tyler D. Huebner, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony aggravated DUI (third offense) in the 3400 block of Maeystown Road.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 14

Raymond Hoffman, 21, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at North Market Street.

Robert Petraitis, 35, of Waterloo, was charged with disorderly conduct for deliberately urinating on the side of a property at 105 S. Moore Street.

Oct. 17

Scott Russell, 21, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and illegal screeching of tires on Country Club Lane at Rogers Street.