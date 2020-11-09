Police Blotter | 10-28-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 19

David T. Olsson, 21, of Columbia, was cited for criminal trespass to property at 615 Westpark Drive.

Oct. 20

Lindsey R. Mantz, 38, of Cahokia, was arrested for an in-state warrant on I-255 southbound.

Oct. 21

Columbia police are investigating a possible residential burglary in the 100 block of Carl Street. Officers were called to the residence about 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 23

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 8:40 a.m. to a power pole struck by a vehicle on North Rapp Avenue. The fire department was on scene for only a short while and Ameren was contacted to repair the pole.

Oct. 24

Scott Randle, 29, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. for DUI and failure to signal in the 100 block of West Cascade Drive.

Devon K. Gravot, 23, of Freeburg, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended on Route 3 southbound at Route 158.

Oct. 25

Staci L. Gilpin, 44, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 10:25 p.m. for DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road on South Main Street at West Liberty Street.

Alex W. Siddle, 26, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 3:45 a.m. for DUI and failure to signal on Columbia Lakes Drive at Old State Route 3.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern IL

Oct. 22

Hunter D. Hutton, 19, of Columbia, was arrested for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Oct. 23

Alan M. Chartrand, 39, of Dupo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Oct. 24

Tiffany N. McKay, 25, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 23

Brandon Wathan, 36, of Columbia, was arrested for unlawful restraint. Court information states that he prevented a female from going to the police department by use of physical force.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Oct. 18

Deputies responded to Floraville Road and Sundance Lane at 9 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Adam C. Pozniak, 20, of Columbia, was driving north on Floraville Road in a 2016 Hyundai when he lost control on wet pavement, went into the ditch and struck a mailbox. Pozniak, who was not injured, was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Valmeyer Police

Oct. 24

Emergency personnel responded about 8:45 a.m. to an injured hiker on the Salt Lick Trail. A female hiker fell and was believed to have broken her kneecap. She was with other hikers and was about two miles in on the trail. Responding agencies included the Valmeyer Fire Department and Monroe County EMS.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 24

The Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 12:30 a.m. to a single vehicle crash on Gall Road at North Moore Street. The vehicle was reported to be off the roadway and into the woods. The driver, Anna Kiwala, 25, of High Ridge, Mo., was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. She was cited for failure to reduce speed and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Oct. 26

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Market Street at Front Street in Waterloo. A gray Dodge Caravan collided with a white Ford truck. No injuries were reported in the crash.