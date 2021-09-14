Police Blotter | 9-8-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 1

Matthew J. Lane, 32, of East Alton, was arrested for felony obstruction after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a residence at 12 Meadow Ridge East in an attempt to avoid apprehension.

Sept. 5

Chase A. Dugan, 25, of O’Fallon, was arrested shortly before 2:45 a.m. for DUI at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive.

Sept. 6

Todd A. Kramer, 30, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI at Taco Bell, 200 Columbia Center.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 21

Tyler J. Carman, 27, of Waterloo, was charged with violating an order of protection.

Aug. 22

Curtis Lee Jones, 38, of Hecker, was arrested at about 12:15 a.m. for DUI on Route 159 at East Monroe Street.

Aug. 28

Mohamed Abdullah Mohamed, 48, of East St. Louis, was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. for DUI, failure to signal and driving while license suspended on Palmer Road at Southport Drive in Columbia.

Aug. 29

David W. Brittin, 63, of Columbia, was cited for trespassing at 9078 D Road.

Sept. 7

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to a motorcycle crash in the area of 4973 State Route 159 south of Hecker. The motorcyclist drove into a ditch on the side of the road. Injuries were believed minor in nature.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6 p.m. after a black Nissan sedan drove off the roadway on Bluff Road at HH Road and down the levee into a wooded area. Only minor injuries were reported.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 27

Angela K. Laurent, 41, of Waterloo, was charged with leaving the scene, failure to notify police of damage to an unattended vehicle and improper lane usage following an incident at 130 Osterhage Drive.

Aug. 29

Daniel J. Boevingloh, 29, of St. Louis, was cited at about 10:10 p.m. for possession of cannabis and improper registration light on Route 3 at Halifax Drive.

Aug. 30

Kurt A. Schreier, 40, of Belleville, was arrested for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct at 322 Ditch’s Run. He is alleged to have damaged a bench and tree branch and made a threat.

Sept. 1

Jeffrey C. Lewis, 43, of Columbia, was arrested for driving while license suspended, no registration light and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at Halifax Drive.

Sept. 4

No charges were filed by the tavern after a man struck a security guard after being asked to leave Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street, then threw a drink in the direction of another security guard.