Police Blotter | 9-1-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 22

James R. Hair, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant, and for no valid license, no insurance and expired registration on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

Aug. 23

Heather D. Santen, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Aug. 25

Police and EMS responded about 5:20 p.m. to a home on Spring Terrace Court after a 14-year-old female was found by a relative with her wrists slit. The female was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital.

Aug. 26

Matthew J. Lane, 32, of East Alton, was arrested shortly before 2:30 a.m. for resisting/obstructing a peace officer at 12 Meadow Ridge East.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 17

At about 9:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West Van Buren Street, a resident was outside watering his flowers when a silver passenger car drove by. An occupant of the vehicle discharged an airsoft gun multiple times, striking the resident in the face and arm. He was uninjured. The vehicle continued west on Van Buren, then south on Veterans Drive/Werner Road. Anyone with information on this incident should call 618-476-7250.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 26

Police and EMS personnel responded to a possible suicide attempt about 8:20 a.m. at a residence along Route 156 near Valmeyer. A male aged in his 60s said he took 18 Viagra pills and a sip of whiskey.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Aug. 25

No serious injuries were reported following a rollover crash about 7:10 a.m. on Bluffside Road. The driver was out and walking around following the crash. The vehicle came to rest on its side in a cornfield.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 24

Klayton R. Stanka, 18, of Waterloo, was cited for giving/selling alcohol to minors shortly before 10 p.m. on Route 3 at Halifax Drive.

Neil C. Sauer, 59, of Waterloo, was arrested for theft of mislaid property in the amount of $1,048 at 913 N. Market Street.