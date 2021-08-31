Polic Blotter | 8-25-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 20

Emergency personnel responded about 3:40 p.m. to the scene of a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 3 northbound near Gilmore Lake Road just south of Columbia. A Cadillac SRX driven by Dian Schwartz, 74, of Waterloo, was attempting to turn left from Gilmore Lake Road onto Route 3 entered the path of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brendan Ramirez, 27, of Columbia. A trailing vehicle that also wrecked as part of the incident was a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Edward Sewell, 62, of Waterloo. Schwartz, who was cited for failure to yield, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, as was Sewell.

Aug. 21

Emergency personnel responded to a residence in 700 block of Sequoia Court off D Road for a man aged in his 70s who sustained a severe leg injury in a swimming pool accident about 3:10 p.m. An ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter landing zone in the grassy field at the entrance to First Baptist Church of Columbia off Valmeyer Road. The man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Eddy Gist, 21, of St. Louis, was arrested about 11:15 p.m. for criminal damage to property at 211 E. Cherry Street.

Aug. 22

Kody Flanagan, 27, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 1:45 a.m. for DUI and wrong way driving on West Legion Street.

Aug. 24

At about 7:50 a.m., Route 3 northbound traffic was backed up in Columbia due to a multi-vehicle crash just south of South Main Street. No injuries were reported. The driver of a 2018 Ford F150, Michael Augustine, 32, of Waterloo, dropped his water cup and looked down to pick it up, resulting in his truck striking the rear of a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Jerri Laubenthal, 51, of Waterloo. This caused a chain reaction collision that involved a 2018 Chevy Equinox driven by Julie Restoff, 44, of Red Bud, and a 2018 Chevy Malibu driven by Greg Schwehr, 52, of Waterloo. No citations were issued.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 15

Alexander J. Lewis, 21, of Webster Groves, Mo., was arrested about 2:25 a.m. for driving while license suspended, unlawful use of cannabis, speeding and on a Massac County warrant on Route 3 at South Main Street in Columbia.

Aug. 19

Kiera A. McNear, 32, of Sparta, was arrested on Route 3 at GG Road for speeding and on a St. Clair County warrant.

Aug. 24

Emergency personnel responded about 1:30 p.m. to a crash involving a tow truck and a semi tractor-trailer on Route 3 at Hanover Road north of Waterloo. No injuries were being reported in the crash, but there was road blockage.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Aug. 23

Emergency personnel responded about 11:20 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 2274 Imbs Station Road. Upon arrival, police found a gold 2003 Ford Explorer off the road with a male subject, Robert Joergensen, 40, of Belleville, sitting in the driver seat. Also involved was a black 2010 Ford F-550 dump truck that had a trailer attached. Joergensen was traveling east bound on Imbs Station Road and could not stop when the dump truck was turning into the driveway of 2274 Imbs Station Road, striking the rear of the trailer. Joergensen complained of leg and arm pain from the accident. Columbia EMS transported Joergensen to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County. The driver of the dump truck was Benjamin Busby, 71, of East Carondelet. Joergensen was issued citations failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, expired registration and no insurance.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 21

Kashawn M. Hines, 21, of Centreville, was arrested shortly before 6:15 p.m. for aggravated unlawful use of weapon (loaded firearm) on Route 3 at Rose Lane.