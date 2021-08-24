Police Blotter | 8-18-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 4

Terika L. Box, 44, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Aug. 15

Glennon D. Kleiboeker, 53, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 12:15 a.m. for DUI and failure to signal on West Bottom Avenue at Walnut Street.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Ill.

Aug. 8

Thomas D. Swearengin, 54, of Sparta, was charged with possession of methamphetamine (15-100 grams).

Aug. 11

John T. Noethen, 57, of Lenzburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms) following an April 20 incident.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 14

Shortly after 12:10 a.m., Nicholas R. Sallerson, 26, of Millstadt, was charged with resisting a peace officer and disorderly conduct (provoking a breach of peace) following an incident at Spike’s, 4 E. Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 8

Kimberly A. Hughes, 34, of Waterloo, was cited for criminal trespass to land at 9708 D Road.

Aug. 11

Two juvenile males were apprehended following an incident involving a motorcycle. At 5:21 a.m., a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department sergeant observed a motorcycle traveling northbound in the 11000 block of Bluff Road with no lights on. The sergeant attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver failed to stop. During the course of the motorcyclist fleeing, the driver made a quick turn that caused his passenger to fall off the motorcycle and flee on foot. The motorcyclist continued a short distance before striking a rock and a tree. The driver, who was not injured, was apprehended immediately and uninjured. At 6:14 a.m., a Columbia police officer spotted a subject walking in the 900 block of D Road matching the description of the passenger who had fled after falling off the motorcycle. Deputies responded and confirmed the subject was the passenger. Both juveniles were released by police to their parents, with charges to be petitioned through the juvenile court system.

Aug. 12

Emergency personnel responded about 5:30 a.m. to the area of Route 3 just north of Ames Road near Red Bud after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Red Bud Fire Department first responders assisted Monroe County Sheriff’s Department personnel and Monroe County EMS with the incident. Police said Michael D. Hubbard, 43, of Red Bud, was “running down the middle of the roadway” when he was struck by the side mirror of a 2015 Ford F150 driven by John H. Ford, 49, of Waterloo. Hubbard was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of his injuries.

Daniel D. Price, 44, of Red Bud, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Aug. 15

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. to an ATV crash in the area of Outlet Road near Levee Road west of Maeystown. Responding agencies included the Maeystown Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The crash victim was a 33-year-old female who was conscious and alert at the scene. She was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 13

Mario Garcia, 51, of Lockport, was cited about 1:10 a.m. for no insurance, screeching tires, illegal transportation of alcohol and disobeying a traffic device on West Third Street.

Aug. 14

Kloe R. Moore, 20, of Belleville, was cited for possession of cannabis (driver) and expired registration on North Market Street at Plaza Street.

At 1:42 p.m., Randy K. White, 63, of Red Bud, was cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly calling a woman a foul word while raising his walking stick toward her face in the Walmart parking lot.