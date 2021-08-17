Police Blotter | 8-11-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

East Carondelet Police

July 31

Ricky Panchot, 46, and Felicia Gardner, 44, were both arrested on outstanding warrants and transported to the St. Clair County Jail.

Millstadt Police

July 31

At 9:46 p.m., Steven E. Huskey, 34, of Smithton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Douglas Road.

Aug. 3

At 3:14 a.m., Jared A. Collins, 33, of Belleville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Route 163.

At 3:40 p.m., Colin E. Morton, 24, of Millstadt, and Jordan J. Helfrich, 27, of Millstadt, were arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) on Route 163.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 2

Kenneth W. Berner, 48, of Red Bud, was charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from a June 5 incident.

Aug. 7

Emergency personnel responded about 12:35 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 159 just south of LL Road near Red Bud. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Red Bud Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and MedStar Ambulance all responded to the scene. Police said a 2016 Ford F150 driven by Austin D. Brothers, 23, of Red Bud, was traveling north on Route 159 when the driver looked down to set his cruise control and did not see a 2016 Chevy RV driven by Susan P. Miller, 76, of Red Bud, stopping in front of him. Miller was also driving north on Route 159 and stopped to turn into her driveway at 4331 Route 159 when the truck struck the rear of her vehicle. Brothers reported minor injuries at the scene but declined medical transport. Miller was transported by Monroe County EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for neck and back pain.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 2

Kim L. Hurd, 55, of Dupo, was charged with felony theft (control/intent) in connection with a May 14 incident during which it is alleged she stole lottery scratch off tickets valued at between $500 and $10,000 from Mobil On The Run, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3.

Maurice M. Hollingsworth, 38, of Renault, was charged with aggravated DUI (license revoked) and two counts of felony driving while license revoked stemming from a May 13 incident.

Desmond M. Murphy, 18, of Cahokia, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon (no FOID) during a May 24 incident in which he allegedly carried in his vehicle an uncased and loaded 9 mm Glock pistol.

Aug. 3

Richard S. Norman, 43, of Waterloo, was arrested about 7:15 p.m. at 650 N. Market Street on a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant stemming from a charge of larceny in St. Louis County.

Aug. 5

Shortly before 11 p.m., Amanda K. Boyster, 35, of Arnold, Mo., and Nicole M. Schadegg, 41, of Belleville, were both arrested for battery at 1324 Jamie Lane for incidents involving a female victim.