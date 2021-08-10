Police Blotter | 8-4-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 26

The theft of a Worx Landroid robotic lawn mower from the 600 block of Eckert Lane is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-281-5151.

July 29

Police are investigating the theft of more than $300 in alcohol products from Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., three large bottles of Patrón and a bottle of Rémy Martin were stolen from the store. The bottles of Patrón were valued at $90 each and the bottle of Rémy Martin was valued at $60. The suspects in this case are a Black male and a Black female. They were last seen driving a maroon minivan with a white hood and white bumper. These suspects were also seen in the area on other occasions.

July 31

Chad E. Kaestner, 49, of Dupo, was arrested shortly after 1:20 a.m. for DUI and speeding on Route 3 at I-255.

Aug. 3

The theft of a large box of tools from Ace Hardware, 229 N. Main Street, is under investigation. A possible suspect vehicle in the case is an older model white truck.

Millstadt Police

July 31

A burglary to vehicle report in the 200 block of West Oak Street is under investigation. The incident occurred sometime between 1 p.m. July 30 and 9:30 a.m. July 31. Several construction tools were stolen from a pickup truck. The truck and toolbox in the bed were unlocked. Anyone with information should call 618-476-7250.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 8

Markus F. Herbeck, 28, of Valmeyer, and Kimberly A. Hughes, 33, of Waterloo, were each cited for criminal trespass to land in the 9000 block of D Road.

July 9

Robert W. Farmer Jr., 44, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for driving while license suspended on Route 3 near Park Street.

Dale A. Erxleben, 44, was arrested on Sportsman Road at KK Road for a Randolph County probation violation (drug possession).

July 27

Christian Gummersheimer, 88, of Columbia, was cited for cattle running at large at 4259 Coxeyville Road.

July 28

Jerry D. Edwards, 60, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

July 30

Camden M. Hurst, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

July 31

John M. Boedecker, 43, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in connection with an Aug. 14, 2020 incident.

Kimberly D. Gibson, 47, of Valmeyer, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Aug. 1

Kadie L. Herriman, 29, of Evansville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Waterloo Police

July 17

A city ordinance violation initially issued to Joann K. Moeller, 59, of Waterloo, for loud noise at 6438 Deerfield Court was thrown out.

July 23

John R. Niebruegge, 42, of Valmeyer, was cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly tossing a liquid drink across the face, shoulder and chest of Patrick Seymour at the fairgrounds during the demo derby.

July 24

Cortney N. Mayer, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. for DUI and leaving the scene.

Brian E. Evans, 33, of Belleville, was cited shortly before 1:40 a.m. for illegal transportation of alcohol.

Nathan M. Touchette, 18, of Valmeyer, was cited for failure to obey a police officer on Route 156 at Wetzel Lane.

July 27

John W. Kirkley, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. for aggravated domestic battery (strangulation), interference with the reporting of domestic violence and criminal damage to property (cell phone) following an incident involving a female victim.

July 31

Michael T. Mertz, 32, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, aggravated battery of a peace officer, illegal transportation and endangering the life/health of a child shortly after 11 p.m. on Route 3 at Halifax Drive.

Justin D. Dodel, 19, of Waterloo, was cited at about 12:05 a.m. for possession of cannabis on South Market Street at Fourth Street.

Christopher L. Garner, 38, of Red Bud, was issued a city ordinance violation at about 1:30 a.m. for public urination at 141 S. Main Street.