Police Blotter | 7-28-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 12

Michael T. Francher, 51, of Oklahoma City, Okla., was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. for possession of methamphetamine, DUI, possession of marijuana and improper lane usage on I-255.

July 25

Continuing a trend in recent months, Columbia police are investigating the theft of an unlocked car early Sunday morning and the unlawful entry of three other vehicles. The car, a red 2014 Chevy Cruze, was stolen from the 100 block of East Voges Street. The keys were inside the vehicle, as was a purse, when it was stolen. The stolen vehicle was found unoccupied and wrecked in a ditch shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Veterans Parkway near Route 3. Investigation turned up video that showed the stolen car collide with the rear end of a silver 2007 Nissan Murano with Missouri plates, after which two Black males got out of the crashed car and hopped in the Nissan as it continued north on Route 3 and then west on I-255 into Missouri. License plate recognition cameras at the north end of Columbia recorded the Nissan entering town about 5:30 a.m. Further investigation revealed that three unlocked vehicles were entered in the 200 block of Wenkel Street, but nothing of major value was reported missing.

Millstadt Police

July 15

At 11:50 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at Jefferson and Elm streets for a traffic violation. During the course of the stop, a loaded gun was discovered in the vehicle. The owner did not possess a concealed carry license. Austin P. Bailey, 22 of Belleville, was charged with unlawful use of weapon and expired registration.

July 17

Shortly before 9:15 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run traffic crash in the 100 block of West Elm Street in which the operator of a golf cart struck a vehicle and left the scene. Evidence at the scene led to the suspect’s identity, and he was later discovered at his residence. Donald J. Lillis, 32, of Millstadt, was cited for failure to notify of damage/unattended vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 18

Adrian Hernandez, 39, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

July 19

Christopher J. Nottmeier, 47, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery.

July 22

Police attempted to pull over a black motorcycle with no plates that was driven by a White male wearing all black clothing and a backpack shortly before 2 p.m. in Waterloo when the motorcycle sped away from officers in the area of Route 3 at Country Club Lane and continued a high rate of speed north through Columbia. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy clocked the motorcycle at 110 miles per hour as it sped away from him north on Route 3 out of Waterloo. The officer terminated pursuit due to the high speed. A Columbia police officer observed the same motorcycle passing vehicles on the left shoulder and speeding 102 miles per hour as it ran a red light on Route 3 at Eagle Drive.

July 24

An Uber driver crashed shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Bluff Road at the curve near Fountain Road. Police said a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Uber driver Ezaat Mahmoud Aloqla, 43, was traveling south on Bluff Road and lost control, striking a ditch embankment and overturning onto its roof. The passenger reported lacerations to his head, but neither of the vehicle occupants were transported for injuries sustained in the crash.

Waterloo Police

July 24

Jeffrey L. Boyle, 37, of Belleville, was arrested for felony aggravated battery of a peace officer after allegedly swinging his arm to push officer Josh Renner away from him.