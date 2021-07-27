Police Blotter | 7-21-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 12

Michael T. Francher, 51, of Oklahoma City, Okla., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

July 15

Johnathan Wulff, 39, of New Athens, was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. for DUI, no valid registration and improper lane usage on Route 158 at Campbell Lane.

July 16

At about 6:55 p.m., a man walking along Route 3 by Hill Castle Road was stung by a swarm of bees and was reported to have gone into anaphylactic shock. Columbia police and Columbia EMS responded to the incident. The man was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

July 18

Anthony J. Schulz, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 3:45 p.m. for DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Old Route 3 at Stuckmeyer’s Farm.

Dupo Police

July 20

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found in Dupo is that of a 33-year-old Wood River man who had been missing since May 25. Eric Grindstaff had last been seen moving to his new place of residence in Dupo. A month later, police discovered a decomposing male body near the 400 block of Elm Avenue. Investigators are waiting information from an autopsy and other tests to help determine a cause and time of death.

Illinois State Police

July 16

Police were alerted to a man allegedly driving nude in a silver Mercedes-Benz on Route 3 southbound in Columbia about 5 p.m. A motorist driving eastbound on I-255 reported the incident and last observed the vehicle exiting onto southbound Route 3. The license plate on the car returned to a Waterloo man. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle on Rogers Street in Waterloo. The driver told police he was driving topless while on the interstate but was dressed from the waist down. No other police action was taken.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 4

Angelo G. Lato, 21, of St. Louis, was charged with harassment through electronic communications at 9258 Gilmore Lake Road.

July 5

Shortly after 2:10 p.m., a 2007 Harley Sportster driven by Scott A. Young, 56, was negotiating a turn when he ran over loose gravel and made him run into the embankment, causing himself and a passenger, Barbara J. Payne, 69, to fall off of the motorcycle. Both were transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Waterloo Police

July 10

Dennis M. Gildea, 60, of Waterloo, was cited at about 11:40 p.m. for possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance on South Market Street.

July 14

Zachary A. Buckman, 24, of Waterloo, was cited at about 8 p.m. for unlawful possession of fireworks and speeding in the area of Route 3 northbound between Southview and Park streets.

July 15

Austin J. Mezo, 19, of Valmeyer, was cited shortly before 1 a.m. for unlawful possession of alcohol and possession of cannabis at 623 N. Market Street.

July 17

Karen L. Reich, 62, and Mark A. Reich, 64, both of Columbia, were each arrested for retail theft. Court information alleges that as employees of Walmart, they under-rang or concealed items with the intention of depriving the store of the full retail value.

Rance A. Leistler, 34, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation shortly before 4:30 p.m. for public fighting at 114 W. Mill Street.

Joann K. Moeller, 59, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation at 3 p.m. for loud noise at 6438 Deerfield Court.

July 19

Police agencies were on the lookout for a motorcycle driven by a subject wearing a black helmet, white T-shirt and shorts that ran all of the stop lights on Route 3 in Waterloo at a very high rate of speed and continued north toward Columbia. The incident was reported about 5:45 p.m. A Columbia officer spotted the motorcycle speeding 75 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on Route 3 near North Main Street a few minutes later but terminated pursuit for safety reasons.