Police Blotter | 9-15-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 8

Robert L. Acup, 51, of Waterloo, was arrested for violation of an order of protection.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 7

Police took a report of a stolen vehicle from a business in the 1000 block of South Mulberry Street. It is unknown when the vehicle was actually stolen, but may have been several weeks. It was learned the vehicle had been towed as abandoned from a motel parking lot in Caseyville.

Sept. 8

At 10:14 a.m., police responded to a call on Wolcott Circle to investigate a violation of an order of protection due to the respondent being on property of which she was prohibited from being on. Rebecca S. Kern, 50, of Millstadt, was charged with violating an order of protection.

In May 2020, officers made an arrest of a male subject who was in a vehicle near South Jackson and Laurel streets and in possession of a suspected controlled substance. Upon obtaining results from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, Timothy R. Faus, 26 of Millstadt, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl). He was taken into custody by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Sept. 9

Shortly before 4 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on West Laurel Street. It was discovered the occupant of the vehicle was in possession of a firearm at a time when his FOID card was revoked. Justin G. Leingang, 33 of Belleville, was charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 7

Valerie L. Anderson, 50, of Ruma, was cited for criminal trespass to land in the 9000 block of D Road.

Sept. 10

Matthew G. Liefer, 40, of Fults, was arrested for domestic battery.

Sept. 11

Emergency personnel responded to a single-car crash on Martini Road at Floraville Road near Waterloo at about 11:40 p.m. The vehicle, a Ford Mustang, went off the roadway and into a field. There was no immediate report of injuries.

Sept. 13

Buddy R. Brewer, 54, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery.

Rodney T. Dale, 40, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested for criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of G Road.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 8

Kwinn K. Puckett, 20, of Columbia, was cited at about 11 a.m. for possession of cannabis, no insurance and texting while driving on Route 3 at Park Street.

Sept. 11

Tyler M. Grob, 22, of Waterloo, was cited shortly before 1 a.m. for illegal transportation of alcohol and disobeying a stop sign on North Main Street at Mill Street.

Savannah S. Hartwig, 32, of New Athens, was arrested at about 2:15 a.m. for DUI and speeding on North Market Street at First Street.

Sept. 14

Brandon A. Roberts, 20, of Waterloo, was cited for disorderly conduct.