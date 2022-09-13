Police Blotter | 9-7-22

Columbia Police

Sept. 1

Ian M. Holle, 36, of Belleville, was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. for battery following an incident at Top Shooters, 531 Old Route 3. Holle was working as a Kuna Foodservice delivery driver and both patrons and tavern staff had asked him to move his vehicle from near the business entrance but he refused. An altercation ensued, during which Holle allegedly shoved an individual and ripped his shirt.

A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway. A 1998 Dodge Neon driven by Richard Province, 21, of DeSoto, Mo., was traveling south on Route 3 and ran a red light at the intersection, striking the front passenger side of a 2000 Jaguar driven by Barry R. Alexander, 67, of Columbia, which was traveling west on Veterans Parkway. Neither driver required medical transport from the scene. Province was cited for disregarding a traffic signal. Alexander was arrested for DUI.

Sept. 3

Brian J. Wallace, 37, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant shortly before 5 a.m. on Lakeshore Drive.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 21

At 12:08 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop at Washington and Jefferson streets due to the vehicle’s registration being expired and suspended. During an investigation, it was discovered the driver lied about his identity due to a felony drug warrant out of Clinton County. When police attempted to arrest the suspect, he resisted. During the incident, one assisting officer received an injury to his hand. Floyd E. Alexander III, 31, of New Baden, was charged with felony resisting a peace officer and obstructing identification.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Sept. 4

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. on I-255 westbound just east of U.S. Route 61. A 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by John F. Yarber, 58, of Smithton, lost control on wet pavement and struck the left side of a 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS 450 driven by Pamela L. Ulmer, 60, of Columbia, causing the Mercedes to strike the median wall. Ulmer was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries listed on the report as minor.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 27

Domonick N. Gagliardi, 24, of Waterloo, was charged with felony damage to government supported property after allegedly damaging a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. The incident initiated about 1:30 a.m. on Lakeview Drive at Hartman Lane. Gagliardi was also arrested for driving while license suspended.

Aug. 28

Mallory N. Moore, 22, of Red Bud, was cited for littering from a motor vehicle on Admiral Parkway at W. Bottom Avenue in Columbia.

James W. Weigel, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested on two St. Clair County warrants and for driving while license suspended, no insurance and expired registration on Palmer Road under the Route 3 overpass in Columbia.

Aug. 31

Amanda J. Birch, 30, of Hillsboro, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine and Anita M.C. Birch, 28, of Hillsboro, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 27

Kelly R. Hatfield, 39, of Affton, Mo., was charged with DUI on Route 3 at Old Route 3.

Aug. 31

Phillip P. Frye, 42, and Audrey E. Makuta, 45, both of St. Louis, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 3 at Kolmer Avenue.

Garren W. Kohnz, 22, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI and failure to reduce speed on East Fourth Street at Osterhage Drive.

Heather D. Santen, 41, of Waterloo, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.

Sept. 3

Jonathan H. Homrighausen, 33, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI and improper lane usage near Fourth Street.