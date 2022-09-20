Police Blotter | 9-14-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 8

Devin R. Hedtkamp, 25, of Columbia, was charged in connection with an Aug. 25 incident during which he allegedly, without consent, “disseminated digital images of exposed intimate parts” in which the subject, at least 18 years of age, was identifiable.

Johnathan M. Collette, 28, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of East Schneider Street.

Dylan M. Huschle, 20, of Freeburg, was charged with DUI shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Columbia Centre Drive at Valmeyer Road.

Ralph E. Hofmeister, 61, of Chester, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Mark Drive.

Sept. 10

Emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash at about 6:05 p.m. on Palmer Road near Old Route 3 in Columbia. A 2002 Buick driven by Michael Gummersheimer, 56, of Troy, Mo., was attempting to cross Palmer Road from Old Route to Ghent Road when he crossed into the path of a 2020 Acura TSX driven by Amanda Kempfer, 23, of Springfield, Mo., which was traveling west on Palmer Road. The collision resulted in the Acura striking a 2011 GMC Acadia driven by Brian Donovan, 46, of Columbia, which was stopped on Ghent Road. Kempfer was transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries. Gummersheimer was cited for failure to yield (right of way).

Sept. 11

Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Route 3 at Route 158. A silver 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Randi Rokita, 32, of Waterloo, was traveling from Route 158 to southbound Route 3 and drove off the road, flipping the vehicle. Rokita told police she believed she fell asleep. She was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for injuries not considered serious.

Sept. 13

Keegan R. Litke, 29, of Kansas City, Kan., was charged with DUI (drugs) from a July 18 incident on Route 3 and Frontage Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 3

Esmir Karabas, 24, of Columbia, was charged with DUI at 2:23 a.m. on Admiral Parkway at Valmeyer Road in Columbia.

Sept. 4

Trevor A. Chaney, 26, of St. Peters, Mo., was charged with DUI at 12:37 a.m. on Route 158 at Centerville Road in Columbia.

Sept. 7

Zoe G. Anton, 22, of Dupo, was charged with DUI, driving the wrong way and illegal transportation of alcohol at 1:52 a.m. on Admiral Parkway at South Carl Street in Columbia.

Sept. 12

Police and EMS personnel responded about 6:15 p.m. to a scooter crash on Country Club Lane just west of Rogers Street outside of the Waterloo Country Club. The male driver of a 2003 Honda motor scooter was checked on by Monroe County EMS at the scene. He did end up going to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.