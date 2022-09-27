Police Blotter | 9-21-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 15 – Nicholas J. Meier, 42, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI (drugs) and improper lane usage shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Route 3 at I-255.

Sept. 16 – Misty M. Pierce, 39, of Freeburg, was charged with retail theft following a July 11 incident during which she allegedly stole merchandise from MotoMart at 286 Southwoods Drive.

Sept. 16 – A man sought on traffic charges following an in Smithton was apprehended in Columbia after fleeing from a vehicle following a pursuit. At about 10:45 p.m., Columbia police were alerted to a blue 2001 Honda being pursued by Smithton police on Route 158 near Route 3. Columbia officers deployed stop sticks on Route 3 in an attempt to slow the fleeing vehicle, and the attempt was successful as at least one of the tires was punctured. The Honda pulled over on Route 3 near MotoMart at Southwoods Drive, after which the male driver exited and ran away from police. Police conducted a search of the area that night but were unable to locate the subject. At about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17, a resident in the 200 block of Sarah Street contacted Columbia police to report an unknown man sitting on a chair on their property, after which officers went to that address and determined it was the person who had fled the night before. He was detained until Smithton police could pick him up on pending charges.

Sept. 19 – The theft of a construction trailer reported about 7 a.m. at a residential site in the 1600 block of Timber Ridge is under investigation.

Illinois State Police

Sept. 14 – Columbia police, fire department and EMS assisted Illinois State Police in responding to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10:20 a.m. on I-255 northbound at milemarker 7.2 near the George Weber auto dealership. One male occupant involved in the crash sustained neck and back pain but was up and walking around. The man refused medical transport at the scene.

Sept. 20 – Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3:45 p.m. to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the I-255 southbound exit ramp to Route 3. The vehicle came to rest on its roof, with the driver and two passengers sustaining injuries. All three were transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Sept. 17 – Ronald D. Embry, 64, of St. Louis, was transported by Mehlville (Mo.) EMS to Mercy Hospital for serious injuries after the 2000 Harley-Davidson XL1200 he was driving was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that left the scene about 8:30 p.m. on I-255 westbound just west of Koch Road in St. Louis County. I-255 westbound traffic was backed up into Columbia as crews worked at the crash site.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 11 – Tyler M. Dell, 24, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI and driving with no insurance at 10:55 p.m. on Route 156 at Ronnie Drive.

Sept. 14 – Jeanie M. Gonczy, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant at Freedom Lake, 5329 Sportsman Road.

Sept. 19 – Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage in the area of 4109 State Route 159 just north of Red Bud. A 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Kristine D. Neff, 44, of Waterloo, and a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by Janet M. Steibel, 77, of Prairie du Rocher, were both traveling north on Route 159, with the Toyota trailing behind the Chevy. The Chevy braked to perform a turn when it was struck from behind by the Toyota. Steibel and a passenger in her vehicle were both taken to Red Bud Regional Hospital by a friend for evaluation.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 14 – Domonick N. Gagliardi, 24, of Waterloo, was charged with battery following an incident shortly before 12:20 a.m. at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street.

Sept. 19 – Bruce A. Boyer, 58, of Waterloo, was charged with violating an order of protection at 300 S. Moore Street.